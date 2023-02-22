 Skip to main content
Get these 6 PlayStation VR2 launch games to showcase its features

Giovanni Colantonio
By

If you’re planning on buying a PlayStation VR2 at launch, be prepared for an intimidating process as you decide which games to pick up first. Early adopters will have a lot of options to choose from, as Sony’s latest headset will support over 40 games at launch. The bulk of those, though, are ports of preexisting VR games from the past few years. That makes it a little tricky to figure out which games actually showcase what the PSVR2 is capable of and which will feel like a dated experience that doesn’t benefit from new tech.

To help guide you, we’ve spent time playing through a wide variety of launch titles, from classics like Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge all the way to Horizon Call of the Mountain. While there are plenty of games that we’ve enjoyed, including charmers like What the Bat? and Jurassic World Aftermath Collection, six games in particular act as great showcases for various PSVR2 features. Whether you’re looking to test its power, Sense controllers, or audio options, you’ll want to put these six games in your digital shopping cart.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

As PSVR2’s sole first-party exclusive, Horizon Call of the Mountain acts as the device’s primary technical showcase. The action-adventure game will have players shooting arrows, climbing mountains, and taking in awe-inspiring landscapes. While it’s a little middling as a standalone game, it’s still a must-buy if you’re grabbing a PSVR2 at launch. No other game launching alongside the system will do a better job of showing off all of the headset’s features. For one, it’s the best -ooking game on the platform, getting the most out of its high-resolution OLED display, with its vibrant colors and detailed enemies.

More importantly, though, it acts as a perfect introduction to Sony’s new Sense controllers. Newcomers will get to feel the haptic feedback in action and develop a sense for the adaptive triggers when they pull back their bow. It’s also one of the more complete games launching on the platform, clocking in at around seven hours, which will give players a lot of time to get used to every nuance of the tech. Basically, you don’t pick up a PSVR2 without grabbing Horizon alongside it.

Gran Turismo 7

A driver holds a wheel in a car in Gran Turismo 7 VR.

If you don’t already own the excellent Gran Turismo 7, PSVR2 offers a good excuse to jump in. The driving simulator has been updated to include VR support, which lets racers experience every mode in VR from a first-person perspective. On a pure fun level, Gran Turismo 7 is one of the best experiences available on PSVR2 at launch, largely because the base game is just that good. VR only enhances that experience by adding to the realism, letting you really feel like you’re in the driver’s seat. I especially love having to crane my neck up to check my rearview mirror to monitor who’s sneaking up on me. It’s even a good test of the headset’s built-in rumble, as crashing will result in some helmet feedback.

Beyond that, though, Gran Tursimo 7‘s VR mode is an especially fine showcase of the headset’s power. When switching between the base game running on a TV and the VR version, you’ll really get a sense of how crucial it is that the headset runs off the very powerful PlayStation 5. Not much detail is lost in translation, with the only major change being a difference in contrast. It’s an easy way to push the headset to its limits early on while having a fun, immersive time doing it.

Moss: Book 2

Quill jumps into a fight in Moss: Book 2.

When Moss: Book 2 originally launched on PSVR, I noted that the experience’s only flaw was that it was tether edto such archaic hardware. The low-res display didn’t do its world justice and playing with a PS4 controller didn’t make much sense. The PSVR2 rectifies both of those issues, giving the charming adventure game the justice it deserves.

While Horizon Call of the Mountain may be the best technical showcase available at launch, Moss: Book II is the best pound-for-pound game in my estimation. The Game Award-winning title is simply an excellent adventure game — and not just a great VR experience. It offers clever puzzle-platforming, rewarding exploration, and easy-to-grasp combat that puts it on par with the greats of its genre. VR only enhances the experience, playing with scale in ways that aren’t possible with a flat image. If you want to prove that VR isn’t just a place for toy-like experiences, Moss: Book 2 will make you a believer.

Demeo

Hands hover a table full of figures in Demeo.

As a longtime advocate of VR, what I love about the tech is how it makes games more tactile. There’s something satisfying about actually feeling like I’m picking up or touching an object rather than just pressing a button on a controller. Some of my favorite VR games take full advantage of that, creating experiences that just straight-up feel good to control.

Demeo is a prime example of that. The turn-based tactical adventure game brings the experience of tabletop gaming to VR in impressive fashion. The game takes place from a top-down perspective as you look down on a table covered in figurines. You’ll use the PSVR2’s Sense controllers to physically pick up and move your units, as well roll dice. Every action feels natural, perfectly mimicking how you’d interact with a tabletop game in real life. For that reason, Demeo is one of those VR games that I’d recommend picking up on any new headset to test its tracking and how responsive the controls are.

Kayak VR: Mirage

A kayak cuts through water in Kayak VR: The Mirage.

I’m very serious when I say this: The best PSVR2 game you can buy on day one is a kayaking simulator. It’s not that Kayak VR: Mirage is an amazing game. Its a relatively simple, somewhat minimal package that gives players a handful of landscapes to paddle through. It’s almost more of a fitness tool than a satisfying sports or racing game. Despite that, it’s a surprisingly robust showcase of what the PSVR2 is capable of, both in terms of visuals and its controls.

For one, Kayak VR is one of the prettiest games available at launch. Marvelous landscapes and detailed water really benefit from the power of the PS5. Beyond that, it’s simply a great maiden voyage for Sony’s Sense controllers. I didn’t grasp how game- changing the haptic feedback could be until I really felt like I was dipping my hand in water every time my paddle touched the surface. Its an incredibly responsive experience too, using the PSVR2’s upgraded controller tracking to create a smooth paddling experience. There’s no friction between the Sense controllers in real life and the virtual paddles on screen. That makes for one of PSVR2’s most immersive experiences, even if it’s not something you’ll sink dozens of hours into.

Ragnarock

A ship full of drums appears in Ragnarock.

One of the biggest upgrades in Sony’s new VR headset is its approach to sound. Like the previous model, PSVR2 comes with earbuds that can dock into the headset when not in use. However, those earbuds can actually be disconnected, allowing you to plug in any headset or earbuds you want. You’ll want a good excuse to try that feature out … and what better way to do so than with Viking metal?

Ragnarock is one of VR’s best kept secrets and it’s a day one purchase if you’re grabbing a PSVR2. The rhythm game has players riding on the back of a Viking longship and drumming along to a killer metal soundtrack to keep the crew paddling. It’s an incredibly satisfying music game that plays with the tactile nature of the tech as well as Beat Saber does. Test it out with Sony’s new earbuds or grab your favorite pair to hear how the audio experience has improved with Sony’s new headset. Just be careful not to blow your earbuds out by rocking out too hard.

Over 100 PlayStation VR2 games are in development, Sony says
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
February 6, 2023
Playstation VR2 headset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.

Sony has released a massive FAQ about the PlayStation VR2 on the PlayStation Blog ahead of the headset's February 22 launch. It reveals some key new details about games for the platform, namely that over 100 PS VR2 titles are in development, and that Sony doesn't plan on giving its games physical releases for now. 
For the most part, the FAQ is full of basic information about the PlayStation VR2's specs, how to set it up, and what's required to use it. But the Games section of this FAQ reveals quite a few illuminating details about the future of the system. It reiterates that there will be around 30 launch titles for the system, but also reveals just how much is in the works for the headset. In response to the question, "How many games are in development for PS VR 2?" Sony writes, "There are currently more than 100 titles in development for PS VR2."

That's a good sign, as a new, expensive VR headset like this lives or dies on its game lineup. PSVR2's early days might be a bit odd as Horizon Call of the Mountain is one of its only true exclusives -- and it's not backward compatible with PlayStation VR titles (something this FAQ reiterates. However, those picking one up can still know that lots of games are in the works for it.
Another FAQ question asks, "Will PS VR2 games be digital only or will there be physical disc releases?" -- which is sensible to clarify as this headset's predecessor had physical games. "Initially at launch, PS VR2 games will be digital," Sony says. "Physical disc releases for select titles may be available at a future date." So don't hold on to the idea of picking up a physical copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain; you'll be getting PS VR2 games through the PlayStation Store for the time being.
Check out the full FAQ if you have any technical questions about PS VR2's setup and which games it supports. PlayStation VR will be released on February 22. 

The best video game remakes reinvent the classics, they don’t just revisit them
Giovanni Colantonio
By Giovanni Colantonio
February 3, 2023
Isaac Clarke stands in a dark room in Dead Space.

The video game industry has remake fever. While the idea of redoing a classic game is nothing new (see something as old as 1993’s Super Mario All-Stars), we’re currently experiencing a wave of remakes as developers revisit some of the best games of the 2000s and beyond. Last year we got The Last of Us Part I and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion, while 2023 will see games like Resident Evil 4 getting a full redo hot on the heels of Dead Space. Like a Dragon: Ishin, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp, Silent Hill 2, System Shock … the list seemingly grows with every passing month.

With so many remakes filling up 2023’s game release calendar, I find myself asking a simple question: Why? That’s not a cynical question directed at the overall concept of remakes, but rather one that’s worth asking on an individual project level. Why is 2023 the right moment to reboot a series? What will this remake do to deepen my understanding of the original game? Are more modern graphics enough to justify a retread into a 15-year-old game that still plays well by today’s standards, or would that time and money have been better spent moving forward?

With Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, Netflix finds its video game voice
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
January 31, 2023
The playable characters of Valiant Hearts: Coming Home all standing together.

As we are in the earliest stages of Netflix’s foray into the games, the company is still trying to discover what a “Netflix game” really feels like. We’ve seen ports of fun console beat ’em ups and enjoyable puzzle games, but I don't feel that those really define the platform’s emerging identity. Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, on the other hand, does. A sequel to a 2014 narrative adventure game set during World War I, it's a thoughtful and emotional journey that naturally reflects some of the film and TV content available on Netflix.
Valiant Hearts: Coming Home | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix
It’s both highly educational and a solid sequel to one of Ubisoft’s most underrated games. Like Before Your Eyes, narrative is a clear priority, as is the distinct visual style that would work even if this was a traditional animated show. Netflix is known for evolving prestige TV and defining what storytelling in a streaming-focused series could be, so it would benefit from giving its exclusive games a similar focus. Valiant Hearts: Coming Home might not be a perfect game, but it’s a solid example of what a premier Netflix game could look like in the future.
War stories
Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, like its predecessor Valiant Hearts: The Great War, is a narrative-focused adventure game that hops between several stories from soldiers (and a medic) who served during World War I. Familiarity with the first game is helpful, as some characters reappear, but not necessary as the sequel tells a new story mainly focused on the Harlem Hellfighters, a group that fought with the French after the U.S. joined the conflict. It’s a story about the horrors of war and the family and friendships that wither through it all that focuses more on human stories rather than the bloody combat that games typically like to highlight. 
While its story doesn’t feel quite as intertwined as The Great War’s, Coming Home is still enlightening, shining light on parts of the war that aren’t typically covered in your standard history class. I’d even recommend it as a good entry point for kids learning about World War I, especially because the game features plenty of collectible objects and facts that allow players to learn more about the battle. Like the best content on Netflix, it’s a creatively rich and additive experience.
It does all that with a minimalist style, as its characters speak in pantomime, only saying a word or two as a narrator eventually cuts in to fill in narrative blanks or give context on the state of the war. While it might seem disrespectful to represent such a brutal war in a cartoonish manner, the horrific moments stand out all the more clearly as a result. One particularly memorable set piece doesn’t contain any dialogue. It has the player walking across the bottom of the sea as you see bodies and ships from the Battle of Jutland sink to the seafloor. It’s equally awe-inspiring and horrifying, bolstered by Coming Home’s distinct visual style.

The gorgeous 2D art is colorful, looks hand-drawn, and almost feels kid-friendly despite how grave the subject matter it’s portraying is. Netflix is home to some great animation, so it would also make sense for that artistry to apply to its games. On the gameplay front, Coming Home is comparatively simple. Players use touch controls to easily walk around, climb, and interact with objects throughout the game to solve simple puzzles. Occasionally, some minigames with unique mechanics, like treating and patching up soldiers’ wounds, spice up the game. It is approachable in design and never particularly complicated, but that also means the gameplay never gets in the way of its storytelling and art.
The biggest downside to is that it’s regularly interrupted by loading screens. Even though they were very brief on my Google Pixel 7XL, they dampened some scenes’ artistic and emotional flow.
What makes a Netflix game? 
Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is a beautiful narrative-focused game that feelsat home on Netflix. It demonstrates how titles with compelling stories can be just as engaging on a phone as they are on PC and consoles. That mentality is a perfect match for a platform that made a name for itself mostly through serialized, story-driven TV shows and movies, and now also offers games with strong stories like Desta: The Memories Between, Before Your Eyes, and Immortality. 

