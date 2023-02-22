If you’re planning on buying a PlayStation VR2 at launch, be prepared for an intimidating process as you decide which games to pick up first. Early adopters will have a lot of options to choose from, as Sony’s latest headset will support over 40 games at launch. The bulk of those, though, are ports of preexisting VR games from the past few years. That makes it a little tricky to figure out which games actually showcase what the PSVR2 is capable of and which will feel like a dated experience that doesn’t benefit from new tech.

To help guide you, we’ve spent time playing through a wide variety of launch titles, from classics like Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge all the way to Horizon Call of the Mountain. While there are plenty of games that we’ve enjoyed, including charmers like What the Bat? and Jurassic World Aftermath Collection, six games in particular act as great showcases for various PSVR2 features. Whether you’re looking to test its power, Sense controllers, or audio options, you’ll want to put these six games in your digital shopping cart.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

As PSVR2’s sole first-party exclusive, Horizon Call of the Mountain acts as the device’s primary technical showcase. The action-adventure game will have players shooting arrows, climbing mountains, and taking in awe-inspiring landscapes. While it’s a little middling as a standalone game, it’s still a must-buy if you’re grabbing a PSVR2 at launch. No other game launching alongside the system will do a better job of showing off all of the headset’s features. For one, it’s the best -ooking game on the platform, getting the most out of its high-resolution OLED display, with its vibrant colors and detailed enemies.

More importantly, though, it acts as a perfect introduction to Sony’s new Sense controllers. Newcomers will get to feel the haptic feedback in action and develop a sense for the adaptive triggers when they pull back their bow. It’s also one of the more complete games launching on the platform, clocking in at around seven hours, which will give players a lot of time to get used to every nuance of the tech. Basically, you don’t pick up a PSVR2 without grabbing Horizon alongside it.

Gran Turismo 7

If you don’t already own the excellent Gran Turismo 7, PSVR2 offers a good excuse to jump in. The driving simulator has been updated to include VR support, which lets racers experience every mode in VR from a first-person perspective. On a pure fun level, Gran Turismo 7 is one of the best experiences available on PSVR2 at launch, largely because the base game is just that good. VR only enhances that experience by adding to the realism, letting you really feel like you’re in the driver’s seat. I especially love having to crane my neck up to check my rearview mirror to monitor who’s sneaking up on me. It’s even a good test of the headset’s built-in rumble, as crashing will result in some helmet feedback.

Beyond that, though, Gran Tursimo 7‘s VR mode is an especially fine showcase of the headset’s power. When switching between the base game running on a TV and the VR version, you’ll really get a sense of how crucial it is that the headset runs off the very powerful PlayStation 5. Not much detail is lost in translation, with the only major change being a difference in contrast. It’s an easy way to push the headset to its limits early on while having a fun, immersive time doing it.

Moss: Book 2

When Moss: Book 2 originally launched on PSVR, I noted that the experience’s only flaw was that it was tether edto such archaic hardware. The low-res display didn’t do its world justice and playing with a PS4 controller didn’t make much sense. The PSVR2 rectifies both of those issues, giving the charming adventure game the justice it deserves.

While Horizon Call of the Mountain may be the best technical showcase available at launch, Moss: Book II is the best pound-for-pound game in my estimation. The Game Award-winning title is simply an excellent adventure game — and not just a great VR experience. It offers clever puzzle-platforming, rewarding exploration, and easy-to-grasp combat that puts it on par with the greats of its genre. VR only enhances the experience, playing with scale in ways that aren’t possible with a flat image. If you want to prove that VR isn’t just a place for toy-like experiences, Moss: Book 2 will make you a believer.

Demeo

As a longtime advocate of VR, what I love about the tech is how it makes games more tactile. There’s something satisfying about actually feeling like I’m picking up or touching an object rather than just pressing a button on a controller. Some of my favorite VR games take full advantage of that, creating experiences that just straight-up feel good to control.

Demeo is a prime example of that. The turn-based tactical adventure game brings the experience of tabletop gaming to VR in impressive fashion. The game takes place from a top-down perspective as you look down on a table covered in figurines. You’ll use the PSVR2’s Sense controllers to physically pick up and move your units, as well roll dice. Every action feels natural, perfectly mimicking how you’d interact with a tabletop game in real life. For that reason, Demeo is one of those VR games that I’d recommend picking up on any new headset to test its tracking and how responsive the controls are.

Kayak VR: Mirage

I’m very serious when I say this: The best PSVR2 game you can buy on day one is a kayaking simulator. It’s not that Kayak VR: Mirage is an amazing game. Its a relatively simple, somewhat minimal package that gives players a handful of landscapes to paddle through. It’s almost more of a fitness tool than a satisfying sports or racing game. Despite that, it’s a surprisingly robust showcase of what the PSVR2 is capable of, both in terms of visuals and its controls.

For one, Kayak VR is one of the prettiest games available at launch. Marvelous landscapes and detailed water really benefit from the power of the PS5. Beyond that, it’s simply a great maiden voyage for Sony’s Sense controllers. I didn’t grasp how game- changing the haptic feedback could be until I really felt like I was dipping my hand in water every time my paddle touched the surface. Its an incredibly responsive experience too, using the PSVR2’s upgraded controller tracking to create a smooth paddling experience. There’s no friction between the Sense controllers in real life and the virtual paddles on screen. That makes for one of PSVR2’s most immersive experiences, even if it’s not something you’ll sink dozens of hours into.

Ragnarock

One of the biggest upgrades in Sony’s new VR headset is its approach to sound. Like the previous model, PSVR2 comes with earbuds that can dock into the headset when not in use. However, those earbuds can actually be disconnected, allowing you to plug in any headset or earbuds you want. You’ll want a good excuse to try that feature out … and what better way to do so than with Viking metal?

Ragnarock is one of VR’s best kept secrets and it’s a day one purchase if you’re grabbing a PSVR2. The rhythm game has players riding on the back of a Viking longship and drumming along to a killer metal soundtrack to keep the crew paddling. It’s an incredibly satisfying music game that plays with the tactile nature of the tech as well as Beat Saber does. Test it out with Sony’s new earbuds or grab your favorite pair to hear how the audio experience has improved with Sony’s new headset. Just be careful not to blow your earbuds out by rocking out too hard.

