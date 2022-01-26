PS Plus members get Borderlands 2’s best DLC ahead of Wonderlands

Sony has revealed the PS Plus lineup of games for February 2022, and it includes Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure, EA Sports UFC 4, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition.

Overall, it’s a pretty odd and underwhelming month for the service after a strong showing in January. The PS4 version of Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep is a standalone version of the best DLC for Borderlands 2. It’s so good that it’s getting a full spin-off with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands this March and got a standalone release in November 2021 to build hype for the new game.

That said, the DLC was also included in Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, which was free with PS Plus in June 2019. Those who have been subscribed to PS Plus for a while may already have access to this game on PS4, which is the version Sony is giving away on PS Plus. While Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep is one of the best DLCs of the past decade, it’s a really weird choice all-around for PS Plus.

Meanwhile, UFC 4 is EA’s latest UFC-branded mixed-martial-arts sports game and was released in 2020. It contains the career and multiplayer modes players have come to expect from sports games but doesn’t contain EA’s controversial Ultimate Team mode.

Finally, Planet Coaster: Console Edition is a theme park construction and management game where players get to create and manage parks with wild roller coasters and themes. For fans of the classic RollerCoaster Tycoon games, Planet Coaster is the best modern interpretation of that formula. Keep in mind that only the PS5 version of the game will be available through PS Plus.

These PS Plus titles will be available from February 1 until February 28, 2022.

Editors' Recommendations