Say goodbye to FIFA and hello to EA Sports FC

EA is taking its football/soccer series into a new era. But this new age isn’t being brought in simply by innovation, but due to a name dispute over the FIFA title between EA and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association. EA announced that it will be changing the series’ name to EA Sports FC going forward.

According to the New York Times, EA and the soccer governing body went through crumbling negotiations leading to a stalemate over licensing, with EA not wanting to play ball. Rumors of a name change of EA’s massively popular FIFA series began last year and now they’ve finally come into play.

Despite a big partnership change, EA promises that this change in licensing won’t affect the quality or release of the next and final FIFA game, FIFA 23.

“The introduction of EA Sports FC will not impact any current EA Sports global football games, and EA and FIFA are excited to deliver the greatest, most expansive EA Sports FIFA ever later this fall,” EA states in a news release. “Our final FIFA product will also include more game modes, features, teams, leagues, players, and competitions than any previous edition. Fans will be able to experience these innovations across the full EA Sports FIFA ecosystem including FIFA Mobile, FIFA Online 4, and eSports.”

It’s currently unclear what the full extent of the licensing change will be on the series. However, EA promises to shed more light on the future of its football/soccer ventures with EA Sports FC in summer 2023.

