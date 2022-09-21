 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond squad will take to the pitch in FIFA 23

George Yang
By

Electronic Arts and Warner Bros Interactive revealed that FIFA 23 is crossing over with the sports comedy-drama TV series Ted Lasso.

The AFC Richmond soccer club will be added to the game and can be used across FIFA 23‘s various game modes such as Career mode, Kickoff, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons. AFC Richmond items, including things like kits and manager items, can be unlocked through FIFA Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs.

Not only is the fictional English team playable, but the titular main protagonist Ted Lasso (played by Jason Sudeikis) will also be a selectable manager in Career Mode. The club’s home stadium, Nelson Road, is also available to play matches in the game.

Believe it. #FIFA23 x @TedLasso

He&#39;s proven he belongs in the game, now Ted Lasso and @AFCRichmond are playable in FIFA 23 starting September 30.

Learn more 👇https://t.co/n4eQXTC4f4 pic.twitter.com/M9tIiqKHPx

&mdash; EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 21, 2022

“I am truly fortunate and deeply grateful to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them,” says Sudeikis. “As longtime fans of EA Sports FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas.”

David Jackson, EA Sports vice president of brand, adds: “In a short time and with limited prior experience, Ted Lasso has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing the passion of football and the power of belief to life for millions of fans across the globe. We’re thrilled to welcome both Ted and AFC Richmond to FIFA 23.”

FIFA 23 is set to launch on September 30 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

Editors' Recommendations

What is ray tracing, and how will it change games?
Ray tracing in Quake 2.
Tekken 8: release date, trailers, gameplay, roster, and more
Fighting in Tekken 8.
Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer?
A player walks by Wall-E while heading into a cave in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The best games on Netflix Games
Netflix Gaming promo showing mobile, tablet, and desktop menus.
The best Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone during Season 5
Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone
Assassin’s Creed Mirage: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Assassin's Creed Mirage Basim
Disney Dreamlight Valley and Harvestella make one critical farming mistake
Donald Duck walks through a town in Disney Dreamlight Valley,
Street Fighter 6: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Chun-Li and Ryu fight in Street Fighter 6.
Early Grand Theft Auto 6 footage reportedly leaks after major Rockstar hack
Michael from Grand Theft Auto V.
Soul Hackers 2 could have been the perfect Game Pass RPG
Soul Hackers 2 cast
How to use Discord on Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X with controller.
Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for September 2022
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
A rolling field near mountains in Middle-earth.