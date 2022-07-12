Succession and Ted Lasso dominate the 2022 Emmy nominations

The 74th Emmy nominations are officially in, announced on the morning of July 12 by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero, who will be starring in the upcoming Netflix comedy Blockbuster. HBO’s Succession leads the pack, with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus not far behind.

Focusing on the content

Given the confusion surrounding the streaming world and partner deals like HBO and HBO Max tallying programming together, FX producing shows for Hulu that count towards FX (not Hulu) numbers, and National Geographic shows available on Disney+ (not to mention that Disney, ABC, Hulu, FX, and Freeform are technically all under the company’s umbrella), it’s best to focus on the content itself this year.

In that respect, Succession is the clear leader, with a total of 25 Emmy nominations, including ones in all the biggest acting categories as well as Outstanding Drama Series. Second to Succession is Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus, a limited series, both tied with 20 nominations apiece including Best Series in their respective categories.

Apple TV+ was the darling of the Academy Awards, with its original movie CODA taking home the Best Picture award at the 94th annual ceremonies earlier this year. The company has an impressive showing at the Emmys this year as well, with a new entry in Severance, a psychological thriller starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken. All four actors received nominations in their respective categories (Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Turturro and Walken). In total, the show received 14 nominations.

Other shows with plenty of nods include Netflix’s Squid Game (14); Hulu original comedy Only Murders in the Building (17) starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez; HBO Max’s Hacks (17); and HBO’s Euphoria (16). Dopesick (14), Barry (14), Stranger Things (13), and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (12) also had strong showings. One notable snub was This Is Us, which ended its run this year with an emotional final season but only received one nomination for Outstanding Music and Original Lyrics. Ozark, which also ended its run this year, received 13 nominations, including for Jason Bateman as Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Laura Linney for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Julia Garner for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (she was also nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Inventing Anna), and Tom Pelphrey for Guest Actor in a Drama Series as well as for Outstanding Drama Series.

Some welcome and, even surprising, new entries this year include the ABC mockumentary Abbott Elementary, with a total of seven nominations, Showtime drama Yellowjackets with seven, Disney+’s Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries Moon Knight (8), and Prime Video reality show Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (6).

By the streaming service numbers

Despite confusion surrounding what shows should count towards which streaming or company numbers, it’s clear which streaming service is on top this year. Even without HBO Max originals factored into the equation, HBO is the clear leader, with a total of 108 nominations compared to Netflix’s 105. When adding HBO Max to the mix, HBO has a grand total of 140 nominations.

If considering all Disney shows together (Disney+, ABC, Hulu, FX, and National Geographic), its total is 141 nominations. Paramount, including Paramount+, CBS, Comedy Central, VH1, NBCUniversal, and Peacock, tallies together for 75 nods. Hulu has a total of 58, Apple TV+ 51, Disney+ 34, and Amazon 30.

Even though HBO has the most overall nominations, Netflix accounts for the most shows nominated at 35 versus HBO’s 18 and HBO Max’s six for a total of 24.

Which streaming service will reign supreme when it comes to wins, if even possible to compare apples to oranges (Netflix only has one basket from which to draw, after all)? That remains to be seen, and we’ll provide our predictions and live updates of the winners (stay tuned). For now, it’s clear that all the streaming services are producing fantastic content that is being recognized come awards season.

Here’s a full list of the nominees in all the major categories.

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Limited Series or Movie

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

A few other notable awards categories:

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus); Jake Lacy (The White Lotus); Will Poulter (Dopesick); Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy); Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick); Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick); Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus); Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus); Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus); Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick); Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus); Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus); Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central); Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC); Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO); Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC); The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max); Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS); Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video); Nailed It! (Netflix); RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1); Top Chef (Bravo); The Voice (NBC)

The 74th Emmy Awards will air on September 12 on NBC and Peacock at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). The telecast will run three hours. A host has yet to be named.

