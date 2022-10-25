FIFA 23 career mode guide: The best players to buy

FIFA 23 is full of talented players — there are over 19,000 in the game, in fact — which makes knowing which ones to buy in career mode a tricky proposition. Sure, everyone has heard of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, but what if you’re looking for someone new to sign?

We’ve put together this guide to highlight some of the best players you can buy in FIFA 23. We’ve tried to avoid the obvious options, instead showcasing a different cast of players that are no less talented. Get your hands on them, and you’re bound to find success in your FIFA 23 career.

Just a quick note: Player ratings and attributes are regularly updated in FIFA 23. Everything shown here is accurate at the time of publication.

Best players to buy in FIFA 23

We’ll kick off with three of the best players you can buy in FIFA 23. These aren’t the absolute highest-rated players, but they all have excellent starting ratings and incredible potential.

Unai Simón

Position: GK

OVR: 83

Potential: 86

Price: $45.1m

Club: Athletic Club

First up is Unai Simón. If you’re looking for a talented goalkeeper who can get even better, this guy should be your first port of call.

His starting rating of 83 makes him a great option for almost any team, and with a potential of 86, he can grow to become one of the best shot-stoppers in the game. He particularly excels at positioning and reflexes, so he should be quick to react to shots wherever they come from.

Ronald Araujo

Position: CB

OVR: 83

Potential: 89

Price: $66.9m

Club: FC Barcelona

Need a new defensive general? This is your man. Ronald Araujo ticks all the boxes for a traditional center back, with superb tackling, strength, aerial ability, and interceptions — but he’s no one-dimensional player. He’s surprisingly fast for a big man and adds a touch of class with his composure and passing technique.

Not only that, but he has 89 potential, meaning he could become one of the best central defenders in the game if he plays well. That means he’s worth getting now before his price rises higher.

Victor Osimhen

Position: ST

OVR: 83

Potential: 89

Price: $71.7m

Club: Napoli

At the other end of the pitch, we have Victor Osimhen. This is a striker that has it all. His 88 finishing and 85 positioning enable him to be in the right place to finish any chance that comes his way. He’s absolutely rapid and has excellent stamina, so he can run all game. Yet, he’s also strong and excellent in the air. If there’s a job you need doing up front, he can do it.

Even better, he’s just getting started. While his 83 rating makes him very good already, his 89 potential means he could turn into one of the world’s best forwards in a few seasons’ time. That’ll make him worth every penny you pay for him.

Best young talents in FIFA 23

There are some incredibly exciting young players in FIFA 23, and we’ve scouted low and high to find the best players aged 19 or younger at the start of the game. If you want to build your team for the future and money is no object, these are the players you need to bring in.

Pedri

Position: CM

OVR: 85

Potential: 92

Price: $132.8m

Club: FC Barcelona

The most talented youngster in FIFA 23 is surely FC Barcelona’s Pedri. At just 19 years old, his 85 rating is better than the vast majority of players will ever reach in the game. But he’s only just getting started, and with 92 potential, he will easily become one of the world’s best.

He’s already got the “complete midfielder” tag thanks to his combination of superb dribbling, overall athletic ability, and fantastic passing and vision. It’s that last aspect that defines his play; he’s a central midfield playmaker, so put him in your side, and your side’s best attack moves will flow through him.

Jude Bellingham

Position: CM

OVR: 84

Potential: 91

Price: $100.4m

Club: Borussia Dortmund

One of the preeminent young talents in the game, Jude Bellingham is not unlike Pedri in his play style. His key strengths are his passing and dribbling, making him a superb conduit for your attacks.

But Bellingham adds another element to his game: He’s a real box-to-box player, meaning he is strong at both tackling and shooting. Wherever he ends up on the pitch, you know he’s going to be able to do something special.

Jamal Musiala

Position: CAM

OVR: 82

Potential: 91

Price: $81.6m

Club: FC Bayern München

Not only is Jamal Musiala a supremely promising young player, but he’s also highly flexible. His base position is as an attacking midfielder, but he can play on the wing, as a central midfielder, or as a center forward as well. That alone makes him a valuable player for any team.

With 91 potential, he’s undoubtedly a gifted prospect for the future, but he’s also a top player right now, and his dribbling, passing, and agility make him incredibly difficult for defenses to handle. Not only that, but he’s got five-star skills, making him a real bag of tricks.

Best bargains in FIFA 23

You don’t have to spend big to improve your team, as there are plenty of bargains to be had in FIFA 23. Here are three of the best cheap players to buy.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Position: ST

OVR: 71

Potential: 89

Price: $3.9m

Club: Borussia Dortmund

It’s hard to believe you can get a player as talented as Youssoufa Moukoko for under $4 million, but you absolutely can. He’s already blisteringly fast and has good finishing for his rating, so will fit in perfectly with any team that likes to play counter-attacking soccer.

As well as that, he’s got 78 dribbling and four-star skills, so can easily beat defenders one-on-one. Play him and develop him toward his 89 potential, and he’ll likely be one of the best strikers you’ve ever had.

Antonio Nusa

Position: LW

OVR: 68

Potential: 88

Price: $3.2m

Club: Club Brugge

Antonio Nusa is the archetypal winger. His 87 acceleration, 85 sprint speed, 86 balance, 78 dribbling, and four-star skills moves will make him a real thorn in the side of defenses, and he’s just as good on the left as he is on the right.

And for just $3.2m, you’ll be getting a player with 88 potential, making him one of the best bargains in FIFA 23. That kind of potential for that kind of price is hard to turn down.

António Silva

Position: CB

OVR: 69

Potential: 87

Price: $3.5m

Club: SL Benfica

In António Silva, SL Benfica has found itself a thoroughly modern center back. Sure, he’s got all the core attributes needed for a central defender, with strength, tackling, and reactions among his best abilities. But he goes beyond that to become much more well-rounded than most players in his position.

With 79 sprint speed and 76 acceleration, he’s fast for a center back. His 74 short passing, 73 long passing, and 74 composure also mean he’s assured with the ball at his feet and can pick a pass whether long or short. If you want an extra dimension at the back, you don’t have to pay through the nose, just get this player.

