Electronic Arts announced that it has partnered with Marvel to create a new Iron-Man game. It is being developed by EA Motive in Montreal and it will be a single-player, third-person, and action-adventure game.

Executive producer Olivier Proulx will be leading the development team on this new title, and he has worked on other past Marvel titles such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Other notable names include Ian Frazier (Mass Effect: Andromeda, Star Wars Squadrons), Maëlenn Limineau (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit), and JF Poirier (Child of Light, Star Wars Battlefront II).

The news is out! 🎉We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with @MarvelGames on an all-new single-player, action-adventure Iron Man game. While we're still in early development, this is an exciting new adventure for our studio: https://t.co/zpuT61TKtV pic.twitter.com/309lhm02dY — Motive (@MotiveStudio) September 20, 2022

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful, and beloved characters,” says Marvel Games Vice President and Creative Director Bill Rosemann in a statement. “Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

Proulx adds, “It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today. We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

The game is currently in pre-production, but EA also notes that it is only one of several new titles in its partnership with Marvel.

Marvel has been working with many other game studios recently, including Skydance New Media and its upcoming game starring Black Panther and Captain America. Fireaxis Games will also release Marvel’s Midnight Suns in December, and Sony’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is slated for launch next year.

