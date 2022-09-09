After being indefinitely delayed, Marvel Midnight Suns finally has a definite release date. Although it was speculated to launch in 2023 thanks to the pushback, the game is still dropping before the end of the year with a release date of December 2.

The Hunter Gameplay Showcase | Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel Midnight Suns was originally announced in August 2021. The initial launch date of the game was set for March 2022, as announced at Gamescom 2021. It was then pushed back to October 7, 2022, but once again delayed. Now, it’ll still release in time for the holidays.

The delays are cited as simple polish additions for the game. Firaxis Games stated they were put in place “to ensure the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K deliver the best possible experience for our fans.”

Marvel Midnight Suns comes from Firaxis Games, the team behind the revival of the XCOM series. Like those titles, Midnight Suns is a tactical strategy roleplaying game. However, the game has a few Persona-type elements thrown into the mix, as players have to socialize with Marvel characters to awaken them and the player-character to new abilities.

The game is a lite adaptation of the Midnight Suns arc of Marvel comics which features characters like the Ghost Riders, Blade, Doctor Strange, and Morbius, who isn’t present in the actual game. The videogame adaptation does add in faces like Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Wolverine, Magik, Iron Man, and more from both the mainstream and underrated realms of Marvel.

Marvel, XCOM, and tactical strategy game fans can finally play Marvel Midnight Suns when it launches on December 2 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

