The Avengers and every other Marvel hero set to assemble in Marvel’s Midnight Suns are taking a raincheck. The 2K and Firaxis Games tactical role-playing game starring Marvel’s cast of heroes is being delayed once more, likely into 2023.

Publisher Take-Two shared earnings results today. As part of the results, it quietly revealed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns is trading in its previous release date of October 7 for a launch window of “later this fiscal year.” This puts its current release date in the ballpark of late 2022 up until March 2023 next year. The delay goes extra for anyone not on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with Xbox One, PS4, and Switch versions planned to be released even later.

The team cites the need “to ensure the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K deliver the best possible experience for our fans” as its reasoning behind its second delay. The delay moves it out of a busy holiday season, where it would have competed with Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Overwatch 2, Bayonetta 3, and Gotham Knights.

This isn’t the first time the Midnight Suns have been put on hold. It was originally supposed to launch in March 2022 before being pushed back to October. The October 7 release date reveal came with its deeper trailer showcased during Summer Games Fest. This trailer showed off the Persona-like social link segments, more of the game’s battle mechanics, and heroes like Spider-Man, Magik, and Scarlet Witch.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns does not have a firm release date yet, but it should launch by next March — one year after its initial release date.

