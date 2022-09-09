 Skip to main content
Marvel’s new unnamed game stars Captain America and Black Panther

George Yang
By

During the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at D23, it was revealed that Skydance New Media’s new Marvel game includes four different superheroes in a World War II storyline. A teaser trailer showed Captain America and Black Panther, along with the soldier Gabriel Jones and Nanali from Wakanda. While the game has no title, it does have a tagline: “Four Heroes. Two Worlds. One War.”

Untitled Black Panther and Captain America Game Reveal Trailer | Disney & Marvel Games Showcase

In this game, players can assume the role of a young Steve Rodgers as Captain America. Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather, takes up the mantle of Black Panther during the World War II era. Gabriel Jones is a soldier and part of the Howling Commandos, a combat unit led by Rodgers. Nanali is a spy and leader of the Wakandan Spy Network.

The reveal trailer has some clues as to what the game could be about. A document with the Hydra symbol can be seen, so the group will certainly be antagonists in the game. In one of the last shots showing the four heroes, the Red Skull symbol can be seen in the background too.

Captain America’s shield is shown with claw marks, indicating that he and Black Panther will have some sort of encounter. That’s further teased when both Captain America and Gabriel are staring down Black Panther, who gets ready to pounce.

There were no other details announced about the game, including its actual name, what platforms it would be on, or any sort of release window. Whether it is a fully single-player game is unknown, but having a four-character ensemble cast could invite some co-op functionality as well, similar to that of Gotham Knights.

