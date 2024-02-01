 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Children of the Sun turns sniping into a pitch-black puzzle game

Giovanni Colantonio
By
A man holds a sniper in Children of the Sun.
Devolver Digital

I’ve played a whole lot of puzzle games in my life, but I can safely say that I’ve never played one as pitch-black as Children of the Sun.

Published by Devolver Digital, the newly announced Children of the Sun is an unholy hybrid between a shooter and a spatial reasoning game. It follows a lone wolf with a sniper rifle on a bloody quest for revenge against an evil religious cult. He has to take out swaths of zealots one bullet at a time. It’s as dark as video game premises get, but one that’s steeped in a clever genre fusion. After trying its challenging and bloody first levels, you can consider my curiosity morbidly piqued.

Recommended Videos

One shot

Children of the Sun wears its tone on its sleeve. Cutscenes between levels tease out a bloody cultist story in a wordless motion comic complete with raw illustrations. At first glance, it comes off as a little overly edgy. “Evil religious cult” has become one of gaming’s most overused clichés at this point — three of the last four games I’ve played this year use the trope. Fortunately, developer René Rother seems to be going for more of a tone piece than a deep story here. It nails that aspect, using dark visuals and oppressive electronic music that give the world a creeping sense of dread.

Related

More successful is the core gameplay loop, which is an ingenious blend of genres. The core concept is easy enough:snipe every enemy in a small level. That’s handled in a way that’s unlike any shooter I’ve ever seen, though. When I load into a level, I can move my character left and right in third-person. They can circle around an arena and scout out enemies. By looking through my scope, I can mark foes and tools like gas tanks that could be helpful during my run. Once I’ve cased the joint and am ready to pull the trigger, the grotesque fun really starts.

A bullet travels towards a man in Children of the Sun.
Devolver Digital

The twist is that I have to kill everyone with one single, metaphysical bullet. When I hit a target, time slows down and I can redirect the bullet somewhere else. The goal is to bounce between enemies and environmental hazards in one go. If I miss or hit the ground, I have to start again.

That idea starts simply enough. See four guys out in the open? I bounce between them with ease. The puzzle hook comes in when Children of the Sun starts peppering in spatial logic problems. I need to figure out the correct path I can take in some levels so I can hit every target. In one stage, that means strategically shooting through windows to hit a target and bouncing out the front door to hit someone else in view. Another level has zealots milling around a trainyard, and I need to aim through moving trains to thread the needle.

In the first 15 levels I played, it was clear that Children of the Sun knows how to keep that twist fresh. Sometimes I’ll see birds flying over head, which are a perfect way to get an aerial view of the level without breaking my chain. An even tougher one has me trying to hit moving targets in cars, which requires some precision timing.

A bullet travels towards a gas station in Children of the Sun.
Devolver Digital

That might sound a little difficult, but it’s made much easier than it sounds thanks to some assists. When I fire the bullet, I’m able to slow it down in midair and tweak its direction within a certain range. Later, I gain the ability to more fully redirect a shot if I hit enough enemy weak points and build up a yellow meter. With that worry out of the way, I can focus my attention on clever routing instead of exact precision.

There’s really nothing like it, but the best comparison I can draw at present is Superhot by way of the Sniper Elite series — and perhaps with a dash of Killer7 thrown in for good measure. It’s the same kind of shooter deconstruction that trades in fast-paced action for critical thought and planning. The jury’s out on whether or not its overwhelmingly grim story will hold my interest in the long-run, but I’ll be ready to pick up the scope again and inspect it closer when the full game launches.

Children of the Sun will launch on PC in 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
This charming indie turns storytelling into a clever puzzle game
Key art for Storyteller shows a book full of characters.

Crafting a story can feel a bit like solving a puzzle. Sometimes you know your point A and point B, but it’s that space between that can be difficult to fill in. How do your characters arrive at the next big plot beat? What needs to happen to get them there in a way that feels natural? Each word becomes a puzzle piece that needs to be carefully placed in order to make it all make sense.

Storyteller - Release Date Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Read more
Three League of Legends indie game spinoffs will release in 2023
Key art highlighting Riot Forge's three League of Legends spinoffs in 2023.

Riot Forge, Riot Games' indie publisher focused on making League of Legends spinoffs with smaller teams, unveiled its 2023 lineup today. We learned about The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, an action RPG from the developers of indie gem Moonlighter, for the first time, and Riot Games revealed more specific release windows for Convergence: A League of Legends Story and Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story.
The first of these games to release will be Digital Sun's The Mageseeker, which comes out this spring. The game focuses on League of Legends champion Sylas, revolutionary fighting back against the kingdom of Demacia for taking advantage of mages. We only see a little bit of gameplay in Riot Forge's 2023 lineup trailer, but it definitely looks somewhat similar to Moonlighter with its isometric action centered around Sylas' change and magical abilities.
Riot Forge Games 2023 | The Year Ahead Trailer
The next Riot Forge game to come out will be Double Stallion Games' Convergence sometime this summer. The game is a 2D platformer with time-based platforming and combat that follows Ekko, a character you'll recognize if you watched Arcane. Finally, Song of Nunu will launch this fall. It's a third-person adventure game from Tequila Works, a developer that's mastered that formula with titles like Rime and Gylt. It follows a young boy named Nunu and his yeti Willump as they search for Nunu's mother, so this game is bound to pack an emotional punch. 
While only two games have come from Riot Forge so far, its catalog of games finally seems to be ramping up this year. The Mageseeker, Convergence, and Song of Nunu will all be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch over the course of 2023. 

Read more
This chaotic Switch puzzle game is a weird, wonderful way to end 2022
Picbits battle a snake in Picross X: Picbits vs Uzboross.

It's late December. You've spent the entire year trying to keep up with a flood of games. In fact, you're probably still trying to work your way through that exhausting backlog as you crush late-year releases like The Callisto Protocol and High on Life. Perhaps you just want to take a break from it all and play a smaller game that's well off the beaten path while on your holiday vacation.

If you fit that description, allow me to introduce you to Picross X: Picbits vs. Uzboross. It is pure chaos.

Read more