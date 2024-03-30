 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

This upcoming PC game brings Lego building to the real-time strategy genre

Jess Reyes
By
Digital Sun

When asked about his inspiration for Cataclismo, Game Director Vicent Ramirez has a simple reply: “Legos.”

Digital Sun, a studio based in Spain, is best known for its work on action games Moonlighter and The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story. The studio had been working on multiple projects for a while now, including Cataclismo. The upcoming indie mimics gameplay seen in classic real-time strategy games that built the genre, like Starcraft, but it also features a brick-by-brick building mechanic that really looks to define the game.

Recommended Videos

I’d see that hook in action at this year’s Game Developers Conference, where I spoke to Ramirez about the project and played a bit myself. Based on what I’ve seen so far, Cataclismo adds a refreshing layer of strategy to the genre that goes beyond managing unit placements.

Related

Cataclismo takes place in a crumbling kingdom overrun with ghoul-like monsters called Horrors. My GDC demo introduced me to two soldiers of Lady Iris, the kingdom’s leader. Different unit types can take out the Horrors in a variety of ways. A veteran like Ramirez zips across the field in seconds and snaps units into place. He advises that I place the archer at the top of the hill and have my ground-focused unit approach the monster head-on, a part of the strategy loop players have to consider while conquering maps.

Cataclismo base with autumn trees and bridge
Digital Sun

Placing units in strategic positions is part of any RTS. In addition to that, Cataclismo has players gathering materials and building structures brick by brick. During the day, players are supposed to gather materials to build structures. At night, it’s time to defend against the horrors until the next day. And the cycle repeats.

Minecraft Legends, the last RTS game I played, placed fully built structures and towers in a way that made bases self-sufficient and able to defend themselves without constant supervision. Cataclismo takes that one step further with the ability to customize structures to be shaped exactly how players want them to be. One might place a block to extend a broken ledge and transform it into a bridge, or they could build towers to house units with an uphill advantage. Aesthetics might not matter in terms of strategy, but many of the buildings also look like picturesque, pixelated paintings that look straight out of fantasy RPGs like Fire Emblem.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Cataclismo promises about 30 hours of content, not including game modes outside of the main story. Each “chapter” plays out as a battle that must be won to progress the story. It’s a slow burn, so newcomers might need some time to get used to the gameplay. A Digital Sun representative informed me that Cataclismo’s demo is estimated to contain at least four hours of content, which is significantly longer than the whirlwind 20 minutes I played. I need more time to get used to dragging units instead of controlling them with WASD keys or controllers, but everything I’ve seen so far lays the groundwork for a unique strategy game with the kind of satisfying twist that should make it distinct.

Cataclismo launches for PC on July 16.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jess Reyes
Jess Reyes
Jessica Reyes is a freelance writer who specializes in anime-centric and trending topics. Her work can be found in Looper…
Gunbrella is another bloody B-movie in Devolver’s video game grindhouse
Key art for Gunbrella shows a man with an umbrella gun.

It only takes a few minutes for me to figure out exactly what I’m in for upon starting Gunbrella -- though its title alone should have been a dead giveaway. The pixelated action game opens on a grim scene as I find my dear wife gunned down in our home. When I flash-forward to the present day and find myself blowing through enemies with a deadly umbrella, it becomes clear: I’m in a B-movie.

It’s a cinematic tradition I’m very familiar with. When I was a kid, my friends and I would often rent the lowest-budget action movie we could find at Blockbuster and revel in its schlock. Oftentimes, we were treated to unpredictable experiences that threw every rule of filmmaking out the window in favor of cheeseball entertainment. They were absolute messes, but that was the charm; we craved that idiotic jolt of entertainment. I couldn’t tell you a single thing about the inarguably bad Chupacabra Terror, but I still haven’t forgotten the experience of watching it.

Read more
This witchy indie will challenge your idea of what a ‘narrative’ game looks like
Fortuna and Abramar hang out around the asteroid house in The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood.

I’ve played many narrative-driven games over the past decade, and I love quite a few of them, like The Wolf Among Us, Life is Strange: True Colors, and Pentiment. Still, none of them have ever had me metacontextually thinking about the genre like The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood has.

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood - Release Date Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Read more
Nvidia is bringing ChatGPT-style AI to video games, and I’m already worried
Nvidia CEO delivering a keynote at Computex.

Nvidia is bringing generative AI to video games. Announced during its Computex 2023 keynote, Nvidia ACE is a new platform that allows developers to use generative AI to power conversations with characters in games.

Think ChatGPT, but instead of a general-purpose chatbot, you get a chatbot with a specific backstory and lore. Nvidia is stressing that flexibility is one of the most important aspects of ACE, as it will allow characters to have a fleshed-out backstory that informs their responses and keeps them from getting too off-topic. The company's recently announced NeMo Guardrails play a role in this, directing the conversation away from topics the developer doesn't intend.

Read more