Every character confirmed in Marvel Rivals

Jesse Lennox
By

We’ve had plenty of hero shooters in the past, but Marvel Rivals will be the first time we’ve had one with literal superheroes. This 6v6 multiplayer title will bring heroes and villains from all across Marvel together to battle it out in multiplayer mayhem. Aside from the game’s release date, the biggest question on everyone’s mind is what the cast of characters will look like. The only details shared so far state that there are “over a dozen” characters that will be included in Marvel Rivals, but we’ve scrubbed through the trailer and marketing materials to compile a complete list of all the heroes shown off. Here’s every hero on the roster we can confirm so far.

Every character in Marvel Rivals

A lot of heroes fight in Marvel Rivals
Netease

We’ve found 19 total characters in the trailer.

  • Rocket Racoon
  • Star-Lord
  • Black Panther
  • Iron Man
  • Doctor Strange
  • Scarlet Witch
  • Namor
  • Magneto
  • Magik
  • Storm
  • Peni Parker
  • Luna Snow
  • Loki
  • Bruce Banner/Hulk
  • Spider-Man
  • Groot
  • Mantis
  • Punisher
  • Galactus

