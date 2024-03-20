We finally learned the title of the Captain America and Black Panther video game that former Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig is making at Skydance New Media. It’s titled Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra and will come out sometime next year. This was all revealed during Epic Games’ State of Unreal presentation at GDC 2024.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra | Story Trailer

A cinematic trailer gave us a taste of the game’s story, which sees Captain America and Black Panther fighting Hyrda in an occupied Paris during World War II. This trailer reveals that Captain America and Black Panther aren’t friendly initially and will clash before helping each other take down the true enemy of the game: Hydra. After the trailer was played, Hennig came onstage to highlight how Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra utilizes Unreal Engine 5 and its MetaHuman technology to increase graphical fidelity and enhance the performances of its actors. Drew Moerlein is confirmed to play Captain America, while Khary Payton will play Azzuri, the Black Panther of the World War II era.

Hennig has a storied history as the writer and director of the critically acclaimed Legacy of Kain and Uncharted series. In the 2010s, she joined EA’s Visceral Entertainment to make a Star Wars video game, but that project was canceled before it could come to fruition. In 2019, she joined Skydance New Media and began work on new action-adventure games set in the Marvel and Star Wars universes. We got our first look at Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra during D23 in September 2022, but it had gone without a title until now.

Thankfully, the wait doesn’t seem like it will be too much longer, as a 2025 release window was confirmed for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra during State of Unreal.

