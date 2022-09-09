Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

While Disney backed out of directly developing and publishing video games in the 2010s, it is licensing out its famous franchises to game developers more than ever. Just within the last month, we saw the releases of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC and Disney Dreamlight Valley. Now, Disney & Pixar Games, Lucasfilm Games, Marvel Games, and 20th Century Games will show us what’s next at one of the first major presentations of this year’s D23: the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase.

As for what to expect, Disney confirmed that Amy Hennig’s ensemble Marvel game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns would all be present during the show. As announcements are supposed to span several Disney-owned companies, we hope there are even more surprises from Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games. If you’re intrigued by what could be announced, stay tuned to this post, as we’ll constantly update it with everything announced at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase.

Mike Bithell is working on a Tron game

Tron Identity - Reveal Teaser Trailer | D23 Expo 2022

Mike Bithell, the indie developer behind games like Thomas Was Alone and John Wick Hex announced that a Tron video game was in the works. It’s called Tron Identity, and not much else was revealed about it outside of the fact that it will release in 2023.

Disney Illusion Island announced by Battletoads devs

Disney Illusion Island Trailer [HD 1080P]

The second reveal of the show was Disney Illusion Island, a cooperative platformer starring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald. It is a Nintendo Switch exclusive developed by Battletoads dev Dlala Studios, and it will be released in 2023.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will now release on December 2

Marvel’s Midnight Suns - Release Date Trailer | D23 Expo 2022

While Marvel’s Midnight Suns was supposed to release next month, it got delayed. The game fully reemerged with a new trailer at the Disney & Marvel Games showcase, with a new gameplay trailer. It also gave us a clearer idea of the game’s new release date by affirming that it will launch on December 2, 2022. Prequel shorts were also teased.

Everything else

Marvel Strike Force gave a new look at a September 13 update featuring Red Hulk.

Marvel Snap launches on October 18.

Aliens: Dark Descent gameplay was shown.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was confirmed to still be in the works after a significant delay.

Return to Monkey Island got an overview trailer ahead of its September 19 release.

Gargoyles Remastered brings the classic platformer to modern consoles.

Disney Mirrorverse got a cinematic trailer teasing an October update starring Hades.

Disney Speedstorm got a new cinematic trailer and gave a first look at a Monsters Inc. track.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting a Toy Story-themed update this fall.

Mobile MMO RPG shooter Avatar Reckoning got an overview trailer narrated by a developer.

