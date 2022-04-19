 Skip to main content
Amy Hennig gets a second chance at Star Wars with new game

Billy Givens
By

SkyDance New Media — a studio helmed by award-winning writer and director Amy Hennig — has announced a collaboration with Lucasfilm Games to develop a new cinematic action-adventure game set in the Star Wars universe.

The game will feature an original story, though no details were shared about what to expect from the game’s time period, setting, or gameplay. Whether it will feature known characters or be an entirely stand-alone tale is yet to be seen, but Hennig’s exceptionally well-received writing for popular franchises like Uncharted, Jak and Daxter, and Legacy of Kain bodes well for the future of this new entry in the Star Wars canon.

The Star Wars logo appears in a teaser for a new game.

This isn’t Hennig’s first time working on a Star Wars game, either, as she originally joined Visceral Games in 2014 to work on an unnamed title (famously code-named Project Ragtag) set in a galaxy far, far away. However, EA shuttered Visceral Games in 2017, and the game was said to be delayed and moved to another developer before it was eventually canceled in 2019.

Despite the cancellation of the game, Hennig’s love of Star Wars has continued, resulting in her seeking out a collaboration with Lucasfilm Games so that she could tell stories in the beloved universe with SkyDance New Media.

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” she said in a statement. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

In other Star Wars gaming news, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga recently dethroned Elden Ring as Steam’s top-selling game after the former spent over a month at the top of the list.

