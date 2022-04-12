Elden Ring finally dethroned on Steam by Lego Star Wars

After over a month as the top-selling game on Steam, Elden Ring has finally been cut down by an unsuspected title: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Released last week, The Skywalker Saga has quickly risen to the top of Steam’s top-sellers list, bumping Elden Ring down to third place. This is just the latest piece of good news for Traveller’s Tales’ newest Lego title, though, as it’s already broken the record for the series’ most concurrent players on Steam and became the second-biggest physical release of the year in the U.K.

According to stats aggregator SteamDB, the newest Lego game is dominating more than just the top spot for the week of April 10. As a matter of fact, it’s holding three of the top five spots alongside Elden Ring and the Valve’s Steam Deck.

Despite falling to the number three spot this week, Elden Ring has had immense success since its launch in late February. It rapidly surpassed 12 million copies sold, becoming the fastest-selling title in FromSoftware history, prompting the company to expand the franchise beyond gaming. Though nothing was confirmed, this hints at a future that could potentially see the property — which includes writing and characters from Game of Throne‘s George R.R. Martin — show up in television, comics, and more.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

