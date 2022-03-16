Elden Ring will expand to other mediums as sales hit 12M

Elden Ring has sold 12 million copies since its release less than three weeks ago and appears to be set to expand into new mediums in the future.

FromSoftware shared the news via a press release, attributing Elden Ring‘s overwhelming commercial success to the “simultaneous release of the game in 14 languages, coupled with the worldwide network tests prior to release.” The challenging open-world game is now the developer’s fastest-selling title and the bestselling game of February 2022. For comparison, 2016’s Dark Souls 3 took nearly four years to reach 10 million copies sold.

In addition to sharing Elden Ring‘s staggering sales numbers, FromSoftware also hinted at what the future may hold: “Please look forward to more of Elden Ring as an IP (characters and other intellectual property) in hopes of expanding beyond the realm of games.” Yasuo Miyakawa, Bandai Namco president and CEO, expands further on the subject, saying, “we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life.”

The statement doesn’t give any details as to specific mediums, or exactly what Elden Ring as part of our “daily life” might look like. But with the writing of George R. R. Martin attached to the game, it’s not unrealistic to assume there could be some novels or comics in the works. A television series wouldn’t be entirely unlikely, either, given the recent rise in small-screen adaptations of popular games.

Elden Ring is available right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

