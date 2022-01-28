  1. Gaming

Elden Ring director says George R.R. Martin will be ‘shocked’

Tomas Franzese
By

Developer FromSoftware has twisted Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin’s lore for Elden Ring to the point where Martin “might be a bit shocked” when he sees what happens to some characters, says game director Hidetaka Miyazaki. 

Miyazaki highlighted these changes in an interview with Game Informer for its Elden Ring cover story. Martin’s name is closely tied to Elden Ring, but FromSoftware stressed previously that the author just came up with the backstory and lore for this world and let FromSoftware go wild from there in terms of writing dialogue and making the game. 

Miyazaki thinks FromSoftware’s interpretation of this lore is not as focused on the human element as Martin was when he crafted Elden Ring‘s backstory.

“When Martin wrote these characters, and when he provided that origin story and that mythos for the world of Elden Ring, these demigods were much closer to their original form, and maybe closer to human form back then, before the Shattering,” Miyazaki explained. “So it was more up to us to interpret this and say ‘how did they become such inhuman monsters? And how did the mad taint of the shattered shards of the Elden Ring and its power affect them.'”

Martin previously stated on his blog that he finished working on Elden Ring years ago and has only been periodically shown updates and designs since then. Miyazaki’s statements here back that up. 

“I think if we get a chance to show Martin, and if he gets a chance to see the game and see these characters, I think he might be a bit shocked,” Miyazaki says. “When he wrote them, he was really envisioning something a little bit more human, a little bit more traditional human drama and fantasy characters. I hope he gets a kick out of that.”

Elden Ring will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on February 25, 2022. 

Editors' Recommendations

Everything we know about Elden Ring

elden-ring-release-date-trailer-gameplay-story-news

The best single-player Nintendo Switch games

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 9 event: What to expect

Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked render.

Samsung patents dual-fold smartphone with S Pen slot

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Oppo Find N open screens.

Surface Laptop 4 is $300 OFF at Best Buy — today only!

Microsoft - Surface Laptop 4 - 15” Touch-Screen

Get a 4K TV and soundbar combo for $669 at Walmart today

lg un7000 series samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy labor day sale 2020

Best headphone deals for January 2022

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

Best projector deals for January 2022

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

Best Walmart TV deals for January 2022: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Best QLED TV deals for January 2022

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

Best OLED TV deals for January 2022: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Best AirPods deals for January 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.

Best 4K TV Deals for January 2022

Vizio OLED TV