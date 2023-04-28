Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has improved upon the original game in almost every way, and that includes expanding main character Cal Kestis’ wide selection of skills and abilities. Whether it’s new stances to engage with or entirely new skillsets to acquire, you’ll find plenty to unravel throughout the game’s lengthy adventure. If you’re just getting started, though, you may find that your limited skill points leave you wondering which skills are worth your investment. Don’t fret, though, as we’ve got the best skills for you to buy first in this guide.

Before we get started, however, be aware that the decisions you make in your skill tree can be reversed by spending 1 skill point, giving you the option to try new builds as you play. Luckily, that shouldn’t generally be necessary – especially if you’re thorough with your exploration – as Jedi Survivor has no level cap. Because of this, you can continue to grind out infinite skill points whenever you wish. In other words, you can max out the entire skill tree by the end of the game. With that out of the way, here are the best skills to buy first.

Survival Skills

Survival Skills is located in the Resilience skill tree. This skill provides Cal with an upgrade to his overall health pool, granting him a bit of extra survivability. If you’re playing on Jedi Knight difficulty or above, this is even more vital to your build, as enemies hit pretty hard. You’ll also find health upgrades throughout your journey, but the boost you get from Survival Skills is nevertheless a meaningful one.

As soon as you can, you should also use some points to grab the Improved and Expert Survival Skills follow-ups above the initial skill to improve your health even further.

Improved Stim Formula

Improved Stim Formula is located in the Resilience skill tree. This skill allows Cal to recover additional health from stim packs that BD-1 tosses him during battle. This is an important skill to have early, as your stim packs will be very limited during the opening hours of the game, so you’ll want to be sure each one is healing you for as much as it possibly can.

When you have the extra skill points, make sure you also grab the Perfected follow-up skill right above to the Improved Stim Formula, as this will further increase how much health BD-1’s Stims provide.

Attunement

Attunement is located in the Jedi Concentration skill tree. This skill grants Cal extra Force, allowing you to use your Force powers with more frequency, which is especially helpful early on if you tend to Force Pull or Force Push enemies with any regularity. Even though the increase to your Force isn’t necessarily significant, it’ll be enough to give you the extra edge you need.

When you get a chance, make sure you also grab the Lucid and Enlightened follow-ups above this skill to further improve your Force even further.

Greater Hold

Greater Hold is in the Jedi Concentration skill tree. This skill will increase the amount of time your Slow effect remains on enemies. The Slow ability is a huge help against bosses or large groups of foes, giving you ample time to maneuver around the battlefield or get in some hits without so much worry of retaliation, so don’t pass up this opportunity to improve it.

Eventually, be sure you also grab the Extended Hold skill just beside Greater Hold, as this will make it so that your Slow effect no longer breaks after your first hit on an enemy.

Wrenching Pull

Radial Push is in the Telekinesis skill tree. This skill will allow you to grab a group of enemies and pull them to you while also briefly staggering them. Considering how often the game attempts to overwhelm you with an onslaught of foes, this is an immensely powerful tool to have at your disposal, giving you the option to pull multiple baddies together and slice through them in one fell swoop.

Once you can afford to do so, don’t pass up the Radial Push skill just next to Wrenching Pull, as this will let you push enemies away and stagger them for a brief period so that you can reposition or heal.

