 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

With EA’s Star Wars shooter canceled, it’s time to revisit a classic

Tomas Franzese
By
Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster key art.
Nightdive Studios

Amid a layoff wave at the end of February, EA canceled a Star Wars first-person shooter that was in development at Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment. Considering this is a genre that Star Wars once dominated, as well as Respawn’s mastery with games like Titanfall 2, the news especially stung, even if it’s small potatoes next to all the jobs lost in EA’s layoffs. If you’re yearning for a Star Wars FPS and don’t want to wait for the Star Wars: Battlefront remaster launching later this month, you’re in luck.

On February 28, the Atari-owned Nightdive Studios released Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster. Employing the proprietary KEX Engine used on remasters of classic Turok and Quake games, Nightdive enhanced the 1995 MS-DOS and Macintosh shooter that follows the escapades of Rebel mercenary Kyle Katarn. Playing this game for the first time in 2024, I’ve found that it still holds up immaculately and is worth checking out if you’re worried about the future of Star Wars games.

Star Wars™: Dark Forces Remaster - Available Now!

Rebel scum

Star Wars: Dark Forces follows Katarn as he pulls off a series of missions for the Rebel Alliance and attempts to stop the creation of ultrapowerful Dark Troopers that could eradicate any of the Empire’s enemies. Although its story isn’t that deep, for the time it was released, Dark Forces contained a surprising amount of cutscenes and well-voiced dialogue.

Recommended Videos

Dark Forces conflicts with Disney’s Star Wars canon — its first mission is about obtaining the Death Star plans — so this feels like more of a rerelease for the game’s sake rather than the franchise at large. Still it’s neat to see where ideas like the Dark Troopers, which have since appeared in The Mandalorian show, were first visualized.

Related

It just so happens that it’s dropping at a sadly perfect time. According to Insider Gaming, Respawn’s canceled Star Wars game would have followed a Mandalorian bounty hunter as he traveled from planet to planet chasing down targets in an Empire-controlled galaxy. That sounded promising, and it’s a shame that space bounty hunter games like it and Prey 2 will not see the light of day. Although you aren’t a bounty hunter in Dark Forces, its structure is similar to what Respawn’s Star Wars game could have offered.

Dark Forces was part of the post-Doom FPS boom in the mid-1990s. That means it’s a level-based shooter with lots of weapons and maze-like levels full of secrets. Thankfully, Dark Forces‘ level design never gets too confusing — and there are plenty of guides for it available nowadays if you do get lost. The Star Wars aesthetic also gives the game a distinct look and feel compared to other shooters of the time. Even a sewer level looks pretty in Dark Forces thanks to the vibrant colors used. It’s a testament to the talent working at LucasArts in the 1990s.

The sewer level in Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster.
Nightdive Studios

Its mission design often has Katarn completing an objective —  killing plenty of stormtroopers, droids, and other foes along the way — before extracting. It feels old school, but also in line with what Respawn was reportedly going for. Thankfully, Dark Forces is still a ton of fun to play nowadays, especially now that “boomer shooters” are more popular. Nightdive also worked out any kinks to make the game feel good on a controller. Features like the weapon wheel and gyro aiming for even more precision are greatly appreciated.

Generally, Nightdive’s remastering work is fabulous. The KEX Engine also allowed it to make Dark Forces widescreen, drastically improving its textures, lighting, and rendering while staying faithful to the game’s original work. Even the cutscenes have been spruced up. There’s also a bit of bonus content that gives insight into the game’s development and a recreated version of a Dark Forces level that was previously only playable at 1990s trade shows. For purists, the original version of the game is also included.

Content from the trade show level in Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster.
Nightdive Studios

With all the layoffs and game cancellations happening in the video game industry right now, it’s a dark time for both developers and players. Playing Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster gave me a bit of a reprieve from all of that and reminded me of what talented developers can do when they can fully realize an ambitious idea with a popular franchise like Star Wars.

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Respawn’s most exciting upcoming project isn’t Star Wars
Titanfall Key Art of Soldier sitting on his Titan

EA has confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is working on three brand-new Star Wars games: A Fallen Order sequel, a first-person shooter, and a strategy game being co-developed with Bit Reactor. These announcements are great news for Star Wars fans, but it's not the project that excites me the most at Respawn.

While Star Wars is sure to rake in some easy money for EA, Respawn has always been at its best when tackling original ideas. A mysterious project not involving Star Wars or Apex Legends is in the works at Respawn and has the potential to tap into the kinetic gameplay and engaging worldbuilding that make Respawn games so fantastic.
Doing what works
Since 2019, the two main pillars for Respawn Entertainment have been clear. The first is Apex Legends. Set in the universe of Titanfall despite not using the series' name, it was one of the first battle royales able to truly compete with PUBG and Fortnite. It retains millions of players to this day, so Respawn needs to use a lot of resources to support it.

Read more
Lego Star Wars: The Skyawlker Saga finally has a release window
LEGO Star Wars Skywalker

After mysteriously disappearing for a full year, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga made a splash during this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live show with news of a new trailer and a release window. The game, which will let players explore the entire Star Wars franchise through Lego, will launch in spring 2022.

Official LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Official Gameplay Trailer | gamescom 2021

Read more
Star Wars and live-service games keep EA strong despite Anthem’s flop
Star-Wars-Jedi-Fallen-Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — Hone Your Powers

Electronic Arts continued to generate strong profits over 2019, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order selling well above the company's expectations and its live-service games generating impressive revenue. The success comes in spite of the early-year failure of Anthem, which was quickly discounted after receiving middling review scores and reports of the game being massively overhauled.

Read more