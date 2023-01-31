 Skip to main content
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now release in April following delay

Tomas Franzese
By

EA and Respawn Entertainment need a bit more time to create Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so the game has been delayed until April 28. 

Originally set to release on March 17 at The Game Awards 2022, this delay pushes the highly anticipated Star Wars game back by more than a month. In a tweet explaining the delay, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor director Stig Asmussen explains that the game is “content complete,” but needs more time to “enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience.” Ultimately, he believes this six-week delay will allow the development team “to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve.” You can read the full message in the tweet below:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER

&mdash; EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

Thankfully, a six-week delay isn’t that lengthy in the video game industry, so Star Wars fans will only have to wait a little while longer to experience Cal Kestis’ next adventure. Today hasn’t been the best for Respawn Entertainment fans, though, as the developer also announced it would shut down the mobile version of Apex Legends.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a single-player action-adventure game that followed the journey of former Padawan Cal Kestis between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. This sequel takes place five years after that game, with Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan telling Digital Trends that the narrative has an “emotionally complicated center where we’re exploring some challenging questions.” Hopefully, that all makes this game worth the wait. 

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor now releases for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on April 28. 

