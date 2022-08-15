 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Disney to show off a new Marvel mystery project at its first gaming showcase

George Yang
By

Disney announced the Disney & Marvel Games showcase for September 9 at 1 PM PT during the D23 Expo. The presentation will have new announcements and reveals from a variety of different teams including Marvel games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century games.

Notably, the showcase will reveal a sneak peek at a new Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media. Games such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley will be there too. Judging by Disney’s teaser trailer, Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora could make an appearance as well.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Watch the Disney &amp; Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE on Friday, September 9 – live from #D23Expo 2022! https://t.co/uZcDYdUZKA pic.twitter.com/RJ67ooTR2F

&mdash; Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 15, 2022

The Marvel game from Skydance New Media was announced last year, with Amy Hennig and EA veteran Julian Beak helming the project. It’ll feature a completely original story within the Marvel universe and marks the studio’s first AAA game development venture.

Hopefully, we’ll get some more substantial information about this upcoming Marvel project, such as its intended launch platforms and release window. It’s billed as a narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, so it’s likely to be a single-player affair rather than the much-maligned games-as-a-service fiasco that 2020’s Marvel’s Avengers by Square Enix was.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns originally was supposed to release on October 7 but was delayed to 2023 to an unspecified time. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was also delayed to a 2023-24 window.

It’s currently unknown if EA’s Star Wars Jedi Survivor will make an appearance during the showcase. The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel was revealed back in May and is slated to release next year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 3090 is $1,490 off today (seriously)

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen™ Edition R10 gaming PC powered up against a black backdrop.

Technics turntable fans now have a more affordable option: $1,000 SL-100C

Technics SL-100C turntable.

Heading back to school? Get this lightweight Dell laptop for $249

dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01

Best MacBook deals and sales for August 2022

Macbook Air (2018) Review

All the free characters in MultiVersus right now

A large group of DC and Warner Bros characters stand together in MultiVersus.

You can (sort of) generate art like Dall-E with TikTok’s latest filter

A person's hand holding a phone with the TikTok app on it.

Zoom just fixed a major security flaw on Mac. Here’s why you should update now

The Logitech Brio 4K Pro attached to a Macbook.

Get a first look at the remake of the infamous XIII remake

The logo for XIII remake

A Lord of the Rings game is in the works from the studio that created the films’ VFX

Screenshot with orcs attacking in Middle-Earth: Shadows of Mordor.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities receives trailer and release date

Logo for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Arcade1Up is resurrecting NFL Blitz and giving it online multiplayer

Arcade1Up's new NFL Blitz arcade cabinet

Best smartwatch deals for August 2022