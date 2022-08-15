Disney announced the Disney & Marvel Games showcase for September 9 at 1 PM PT during the D23 Expo. The presentation will have new announcements and reveals from a variety of different teams including Marvel games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century games.

Notably, the showcase will reveal a sneak peek at a new Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media. Games such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley will be there too. Judging by Disney’s teaser trailer, Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora could make an appearance as well.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Watch the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE on Friday, September 9 – live from #D23Expo 2022! https://t.co/uZcDYdUZKA pic.twitter.com/RJ67ooTR2F — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 15, 2022

The Marvel game from Skydance New Media was announced last year, with Amy Hennig and EA veteran Julian Beak helming the project. It’ll feature a completely original story within the Marvel universe and marks the studio’s first AAA game development venture.

Hopefully, we’ll get some more substantial information about this upcoming Marvel project, such as its intended launch platforms and release window. It’s billed as a narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, so it’s likely to be a single-player affair rather than the much-maligned games-as-a-service fiasco that 2020’s Marvel’s Avengers by Square Enix was.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns originally was supposed to release on October 7 but was delayed to 2023 to an unspecified time. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was also delayed to a 2023-24 window.

It’s currently unknown if EA’s Star Wars Jedi Survivor will make an appearance during the showcase. The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel was revealed back in May and is slated to release next year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Editors' Recommendations