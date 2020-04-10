  1. News

EA will donate $1 million to coronavirus relief through FIFA tournament

By

Electronic Arts will donate $1 million to the Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund in conjunction with its upcoming FIFA Stay Home, Play Together campaign tournament.

The money will aid Global Giving in donating masks and ventilators to hospitals while also sending doctors to communities in need. The nonprofit organization is also helping feed children who rely on school meals and will deliver essential items to families in quarantined cities and refugee camps.

The FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup streams from April 15-19 on EA Sports FIFA’s Twitch account, and EA is encouraging fans who watch the tournament to donate and support global relief efforts if they can.

“We want to bring the global football community together with the EA Sports FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, so millions of fans can experience the thrill of their favorite clubs and professional footballers playing — even when we have to be apart,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a press release. “As part of ‘Stay Home, Play Together,’ we’re working to help people around the world find more ways to connect through play. Combined with relief contributions we are making, we hope to make a positive impact in people’s lives during this challenging time.”

Globally known European football clubs Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid will join 17 of their counterparts as the real-world professional athletes represent their teams on the virtual pitch.

The publisher kicked off the Stay Home, Play Together campaign on March, 26 with an Apex Legends tournament that saw top pros compete for $50,000 while the company gave an additional $250,000 to the International Red Cross. Three Apex Legends Global Series tournaments have also been added over the next two months with a prize pool of $100,000 per event. In early April, NFL players showed off their virtual gridiron skills in Madden NFL 20 as Los Angeles Chargers’ Free Safety Derwin James came out on top. The upcoming FIFA tournament will closely follow the format that worked for the Madden version.

Beyond these competitions, EA is adding in-game events to other games. Fans can get 1,500 company coins just for logging in on Battlefield V. Also, Plants vs. Zombies 2 is having an Aloe Immune Booster event through April 16 that allows players to partake in a one-time quest while also getting a free piñata in the store each day.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything we know about Apex Legends cross-platform support

apex legends system override collection deja loot crypto

Veritone launches DraftClips.com, a website full of free college football content

college football

Apex Legends’ solo experience negatively impacts shooter

apex legends charge rifle nerf

Call of Duty League holds its first online event this weekend

call of duty modern warfare review tdm 2

Quarantine paused his portrait shoots. Now he ‘teleports’ people to his studio

jeremy cowart love transported 444a2179

Mutant bacterial enzyme can break down plastic bottles in just hours

Person Carrying Plastic Bottles

Garmin data shows how we’re staying active during the coronavirus pandemic

Augmented-reality cable technicians are here to fix your internet

If you’re missing the office, this ingenious site has you covered

Stuck indoors? Airbnb launches virtual travel experiences

Travelex reportedly paid millions to hackers after ransomware attack

worlds largest retail currency dealer hit by ransomware attack travelex

NASA wants your help designing a mini payload for moon exploration

The JPL-led challenge is seeking tiny payloads no larger than a bar of soap for a miniaturized Moon rover.

Watch these Apple TV+ originals for free while you’re staying at home

Hailee Steinfeld in Dickinson

UFC 249 has been postponed indefinitely: Here’s what you need to know

Fighting through coronavirus isolation: 4 people share their tech habits