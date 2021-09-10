Clock management is the most crucial aspect of game-winning drives in the NFL and Madden 22. Knowing when to hurry up and run a play or spike the ball means the difference between winning and losing, especially when you’re out of time outs. So, how do you spike the ball in Madden 22, what does it do, and when should you run a fake spike instead?

Why spike the ball?

You’ve seen QBs do it on TV time and time again. The clock is winding down at the end of the game, and the offensive needs to drive downfield to win the game. However, the clock keeps running when the ball carrier gets tackled in-bounds. If the offense is out of time outs, they’ll waste crucial seconds calling a play and running up to the line of scrimmage. This is why you’ll see players run out of bounds or catch passes along the sideline. The QB’s other option is to spike the ball, which counts as an incomplete pass, to stop the clock. While spiking the ball will cost them a down, these situations are fourth-down territory anyway.

When you find yourself mounting a game-winning drive in Madden 22, spike the ball after getting tackled in-bounds to stop the clock and breathe between plays. Stopping the clock allows you to pick a new play or formation without worrying about wasting time.

To spike the ball in Madden 22, hold the Circle button (PlayStation) or B (Xbox) after you’ve been tackled in-bounds. This hurries the offense to the line of scrimmage, and the QB will spike the ball when you snap it.

How to run a fake spike in Madden 22

To run a fake spike in Madden 22, you can select it from the Play Selection menu under the clock management formation. However, this method is not ideal because it wastes time at the end of the game. Instead, hold the Spike button to run a real spike and then audible to a fake spike the same way you’d audible to any other play.

You’ll have a few options for fake spike plays. However, changing to a fake spike is a dead giveaway. Why? Because the QB signals to the WRs that he’s calling a fake spike, and they’ll adjust themselves on the line. Unless your opponent isn’t paying attention, they’ll see the fake spike coming. You’re also only given three receivers on a fake spike, and you can’t hot route them.

Spike versus hurry up

When should you opt to spike the ball versus running another play? (This is assuming you’re out of time outs.) For starters, always spike the ball after hitting a big play down-field that ends in bounds. It’s also wise to spike the ball after completing a first-down catch that ends in-bounds. Because it’s four-down territory, you’ll want to reset the offense with a new formation and fresh personnel. Running the hurry-up offense tires out your players and leads to mistakes, fumbles, and sacks.

However, if a play ends in-bounds and doesn’t result in a first-down, run the hurry-up offense and throw another pass. Basically, spike the ball on first down when the clock is running. Otherwise, call a play. Recognizing situational football is one of many tips and tricks you should keep in your arsenal.

If you insist on fake spiking, do so after you’ve established a sort of rhythm. Perhaps fake it on the third spike and take a shot toward the end zone, catching the defense off guard.

