Down, set … hike! It’s a yearly tradition for the biggest, best Madden title to drop in near the end of summer and this year is no exception. Madden NFL 23 has fans of both games and the physical sport joining together in shared excitement for this latest installment in the quintessential football simulation game. Madden NFL 23 will let you carve your own rise into the ranks of the best players of all time, go behind the scenes in the Franchise mode to scout players, facilitate trades, manage your staff, or even build an unstoppable dream team in Madden Ultimate Team.

Madden games have come a long way since the early entries on the early consoles. Madden NFL 23 is a full-on service game, with its own currency and progression to keep the game fresh and relevant all season long. While you could just grab the game after release, hardcore fans of the game who know they will be investing more than the initial asking price should check out what extras there are available for pre-ordering, as well as if the extra content included in the different editions speaks to you. Here’s everything you need to know about how to pre-order Madden NFL 23.

Where can I pre-order Madden NFL 23?

The easiest place to pre-order Madden NFL 23 is on the official EA site for the game. Here you can select your platform of choice and be directed straight to the store page to pre-order your preferred edition. The game is also available at all major retailers if you prefer to purchase the game that way instead and still get all the pre-order goodies. Pre-order any edition by July 22 and you get:

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition technically comes in two types: current and previous gen. They both have the same benefits, but the PS4 and Xbox One versions will cost $60 while PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will cost $70. PC versions will also cost $60. This version has one of two pictures of Madden on the cover, either in his early coaching days celebrating a win, or in the commentary booth drawing out plays. Here’s what is included in this version:

The game on your platform of choice

All the pre-order bonuses listed above

All Madden Edition

If you’re going deep with this game and want to have the iconic image of Madden busting through a background, the All Madden edition is your best deal, as long as you do so before July 22 for the most value. This version runs $100 but is good for both generations of consoles, PS4 and PS5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, or PC. Here’s what extras you get for putting down all that cash:

All pre-order bonuses

All Madden Team Elite Player

3-Day Early Access

4,600 Madden Points

