How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 model

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nintendo has announced a new Switch OLED model based on the upcoming Splatoon 3 game. It will have all the features of the Switch OLED system, such as the enhanced screen, improved kickstand, 64 GB of internal storage, and dock that supports a LAN port. This system will launch separately from the game on August 26, 2022, and will cost $360 (which is $10 more than the standard Switch OLED models).

It features blue and yellow Splatoon 3-themed Joy-Con, with fancy designs on the back of the system, as well as the dock. In addition, a new Splatoon 3 Pro Controller and Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case will launch alongside the game on September 9, 2022.

If you want to get your hands on any of these items, you should pre-order through various retailers. But where can you pre-order these items? Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Splatoon 3 Switch OLED system and its accessories.

Recommended reading:

Where can I pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 model?

Alongside the announcement of the new system, Nintendo did mention that the new Switch OLED model will be available at select retailers, but currently, pre-orders aren’t live quite yet. The company did not announce when pre-orders will be available, but they’ll likely go live relatively soon.

Typically, retailers such as Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and Walmart carry Nintendo products like these, so they’ll likely open up pre-orders for the new system soon. It’s highly recommended to pre-order the system because retailers typically don’t have any extras available on launch day, which has been the case with many recent Nintendo Switch products, including systems, amiibo, games, and other accessories. One thing to note, as well, is that pre-orders often sell out quickly, so keep checking back frequently to ensure you can get your hands on these products.

We’ll keep an eye on pre-orders and update this post when they go live, with links to each retailer’s site.

Splatoon 3 accessories

Complete the look with the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case, both arriving on 9/9! pic.twitter.com/ToNhedU65i — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2022

The Switch OLED system isn’t the only Splaton 3-related item launching this year. Nintendo will also release a fancy new blue and yellow Pro Controller themed after the game, along with an equally as nifty carrying case for your Switch system. Both will launch on September 9, and will likely be available to pre-order through the aforementioned retailers.

The Pro Controller will cost $75, while the Carrying Case will set you back $25. Like the Switch OLED system, we’ll keep an eye on pre-orders and update this post when they’re available.

The game is scheduled to launch on September 9, but pre-orders are already underway.

You can pre-order it digitally or physically from various retailers, along with the Nintendo eShop.

Editors' Recommendations