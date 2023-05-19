 Skip to main content
How to get Wild Greens in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Joseph Yaden
By

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you might encounter the Gloom-Borne Illness quest, which requires you to find Wild Greens. However, there isn’t actually an item called “Wild Greens,” making this quest particularly tricky to complete. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find Wild Greens in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Wild Greens

Link standing next to Sundelions in Tears of the Kingdom.

The most important thing to note with this quest is the item you need is actually the Sundelion. The game is purposely vague, making it difficult to know what the actual item you need is. These items are found in various locations around Hyrule, but the most consistent way to find them is to visit a Sky Island around the following coordinates: -2,184, 0966, 1637.

It’s a small, circular Sky Island on the western portion of the map. To reach this Sky Island, we recommend launching from Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower and gliding over to it. This will require a bit of stamina so it’s best to attempt this after your stamina is upgraded a couple of times.

After you arrive, head to the northeastern side of the Sky Island, where you’ll see lots of Sundelions scattered around. Grab a handful of them and then combine them with Hylian Rice and Fresh Milk to make the Sunny Veggie Porridge.

Remember, you can certainly find Sundelions elsewhere, but this is the easiest and most consistent method — especially since you can visit the Sky Island fairly early on.

After you’ve combined all the ingredients, return to Kakariko Village and give the porridge to Lasli to complete the Gloom-Borne Illness quest.

