The next Assassin’s Creed is fast approaching, but this one isn’t quite like the last few we’ve had. Rather than follow the open-world, western RPG style that Origins kicked off, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is taking things back to basics in a lot of ways. It will be a more focused, story-heavy game that takes place primarily in just one city and will only last around 20 hours instead of up to 200. The focus once again is on stealth and using your skills to assassinate targets, as well as your parkour and tools.

Just because Assassin’s Creed Mirage was built off of what was first intended to be DLC for Valhalla, that doesn’t mean it isn’t going to have just as much care and attention put into it as any other Ubisoft title. In line with this, there are three individual editions of the game already up for pre-order to pick from. Whether you’ve been with the brotherhood since the inception of the hidden blade or jumped in when RPG mechanics and loot were brought onboard, there’s a lot of content between the different editions to choose between. Here’s all you need to know.

How to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You don’t need Eagle Vision to spot the best way to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Simply head over to the official Ubisoft store page for the game, where you can select your platform (PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC), whether you want it physically or digitally, and your edition of choice. You will be taken directly to that platform’s storefront or have it shipped from Ubisoft directly.

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition is, as the name will tell you, the basic version that comes with nothing but the game itself and a bonus quest called The Forty Thieves. However, perhaps because it is a somewhat smaller title than most, this version will cost $50 on all platforms. It is also important to note that if you get the PS4 or Xbox One version, you can upgrade it to the next-generation systems for free.

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition is where you start to get some extra goodies. This version will cost $60, which is still lower than what is now the standard price for most games. Here’s what’s included:

Prince of Persia-inspired outfit, eagle and mount skins, weapons, and more

Digital soundtrack

Digital artbook

Collector’s Case

Finally, for the true assassins out there, the Collector’s Case is the big-ticket item. Costing $150, this edition is sold exclusively on the Ubisoft store and is packed with physical items to display. Here’s all the loot you’ll find in this case:

Everything from the prior editions

A 32cm figurine of Basim

A physical soundtrack

A steelbook designed by fans

A replica of Basim’s brooch

Mini-artbook

Map of the game’s Baghdad

