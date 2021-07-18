The Assassin’s Creed franchise has become an integral part of video game culture. With 12 major titles under their belt, Ubisoft Montreal and Quebec have been expanding the ever-so-secret society of Assassins on a relatively yearly basis. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was the biggest game yet with over 100 hours of content between the base game and current DLCs, but Ubisoft is dreaming even bigger.

Assassin’s Creed: Infinity is starting to sound like the biggest game of all time. What can fans expect from the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise? Here’s everything we know about Assassin’s Creed: Infinity, including release date, gameplay, multiplayer, and more.

Release date

Don’t mark your calendars anytime soon. Ubisoft has only confirmed that Assassin’s Creed: Infinity is in the very early development stages. We don’t have an established release date, nor will we have one any time soon. The energy of the Ubisoft team is on Valhalla, with another year’s worth of content planned, including The Siege of Paris and future in-game seasons. That’s not to say that the most creative minds from both divisions haven’t been purged to start thinking about Infinity. In an official blog post, Ubisoft refers to Assassin’s Creed: Infinity as:

“… a collaborative, cross-studio structure between Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec…will define the overall future of Assassin’s Creed [including] an important upcoming, early-in-development project codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity.”

Codenamed? Is that to say Infinity won’t be the official title? We’ll have to wait and see.

Let’s also take a look at Ubisoft’s released schedule concerning recent Assassin’s Creed games. Between 2009 and 2015, Ubisoft released a brand new Assassin’s Creed title following the same basic formula of Assassin’s Creed II. Players feel like the franchise lost itself between Rouge and Syndicate, having just come off the heels of what some considered the best Assassin’s Creed game yet: Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag.

Ubisoft then took a two-year break between Syndicate and Assassin’s Creed: Origins but didn’t find the niche again until Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. It would be another two years until Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla hit the shelves in 2020 and blew the doors off the franchise. What does all this mean? Ubisoft learned the value of patience. Sorry fans, we probably won’t be seeing Assassin’s Creed: Infinity until the holiday season 2022.

Platforms

Hopefully, by Christmas 2022, players looking for a current-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will have found one. There’s absolutely no reason to believe Assassin’s Creed: Infinity will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If Ubisoft can accomplish what they’ve set out to do, old-gen consoles won’t be able to handle it.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla comes with a free current-gen upgrade for players that purchased it on old-gen consoles. With games like Battlefield 2042 setting a new bar for the power of current-gen, Ubisoft will have their work cut out for them.

Of course, PC players never have to worry, as the power of a well-built gaming computer can handle whatever Ubisoft throws at it. Players across all consoles will be 99.99% able to enjoy the next Assassin’s Creed game. It would be company suicide to partner exclusively with Microsoft or Sony.

Trailer

Assassin’s Creed fans will have to stick to Siege of Paris teasers for now. Without an established release date or setting, there’s no reason to think an Assassin’s Creed: Infinity trailer, even a teaser, is coming any time soon.

Gameplay

What we do know about Assassin’s Creed: Infinity is Ubisoft’s plan to create the next big live-service game. Titles like Fornite and Grand Theft Auto V have been updating and changing their game for years now. GTA 5 came out in 2013! You could have played it on Xbox 360 — let that one sink in for a moment.

So, what does “live service” mean? Games like Fortnite, Destiny 2, and even Overwatch figured out that you don’t need to keep releasing sequels and follow-ups to make money. Instead, you just have to change, update, and freshen up the game your fans have fallen in love with. GTA, Fortnite, and Overwatch reign as the live-service kings, while Call of Duty: Warzone looks like it’ll be creeping up pretty soon. The free-to-play live-service games like Fornite, Apex Legends, and Warzone have clearly found their niche.

Assassin’s Creed: Infinity plans to expand the story through different periods, settings, and characters. In Valhalla, players are still controlling Eivor as they embark on these massive expansions. If Infinity plans on visiting different periods and settings, they’ll have to create several protagonists for players to control. That, or send a combat-savvy modern-day descendant back in time with an Abstergo time machine.

Multiplayer

Multiplayer in Assassin’s Creed games only existed for a short period between Brotherhood and Black Flag. Assassin’s Creed: Unity did away with the PvP style of old and introduced a co-op multiplayer mode that only lasted one game. Since Unity, we’ve not gotten much for multiplayer in Assassin’s Creed games other than player screenshots and Valhalla‘s recruitment mechanic.

Live-service games live and breathe off multiplayer. Ubisoft has a tough decision to make when it comes to Assassin’s Creed: Infinity — stick to their guns and focus on single-player stories, or reshape the formula and focus on multiplayer and co-op?

DLC

As a live-service game, Assassin’s Creed: Infinity will ideally have multiple years of DLC planned post-launch, with even more plans two or three years down the road. Will Infinity meet the bar set by GTA V? We’ll have to wait and see.

There is no way to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Infinity yet, but we can safely assume there will be pre-orders available in the future. The best you can do at the moment is set aside $60 to $100 dollars in an envelope labeled “Assassin’s Creed: Infinity Fund.”

Editors' Recommendations