It’s that time of the year again. Basketball games have had their ups and downs, but NBA 2K23 is shaping up to be a return to form for the beloved sports franchise. Set to release on September 9, 2022, this is going to be the premier choice for those wanting to dive deep into the most robust basketball sim on the market. This edition brings a host of new features such as the Jordan Challenge, a new MyCareer adventure, and creating your own character in The City.
As always, NBA 2K23 is giving you a lot of options for how you want to invest in the game. Not only do they offer different rewards, but they also have unique covers that might further entice you to go for one over another. If you already know you’re going to be investing in this game come launch, it can save you some time and money to check out these different editions first so you can pre-order the version best for you.
Where can I pre-order NBA 2K23?
The easiest way to pre-order NBA 2K23 is through the official 2K website. Here, you can choose your platform and edition of choice for an easy experience of getting just what you want. Of course, all other major retailers will carry the game and offer their own pre-orders as well if you prefer.
NBA 2K23 Standard Edition
We start off with the Standard Edition for the base $60 price, or $70 if on a current-generation console. The cover athlete on this version’s box is Devin Booker. With this edition, you get just the game on your selected platform, plus the following pre-order bonuses:
- 5,000 Virtual Currency
- 5,000 MyTeam Points
- 10 MyTeam Promo Packs (delivered one a week)
- A Boost for each MyCareer Skill type
- A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type
- Devin Booker MyPlayer Jersey
- 95 Rated Devin Booker MyTeam Free Agent Card
NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition
The Digital Deluxe Edition is a slight bump in price to $80, and while it doesn’t come with a box, it still features Devin Booker as the key art player. Here’s what this version includes.
- All the pre-order content from the Standard Edition is included
MyTeam
- 10K MyTeam Points
- 10 MyTeam Tokens
- 23 MyTeam Promo Packs: Receive 10 when you first launch the game, plus an Amethyst topper pack, then receive two per week for six weeks
- Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTeam Cards
- One Free Agent Option Pack
- One Diamond Jordan Shoe
- One Ruby Coach Card Pack
MyCareer
- 10 Boosts for each MyCareer Skill Boost type
- 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type
- One two-hr Double XP Coin
- Four Cover Star T-Shirts
- One Backpack and Arm Sleeves
- One custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard
NBA 2K23 Championship Edition
This edition of NBA 2K23 features the iconic Jordan jersey rather than a player. This edition ramps up the price to $100 but gives you a lot more bonus content.
- All the pre-order content from the Standard Edition is included
- 12-month NBA League Pass Subscription
- 100K Virtual Currency
MyTeam
- 10% XP Boost on MyTeam Season Progression
- 10K MyTeam Points
- 10 MyTeam Tokens
- 23 MyTeam Promo Packs: Receive 10 when you first launch the game, plus an Amethyst topper pack, then receive two per week for six weeks.
- Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTeam Cards
- One Free Agent Option Pack
- One Diamond Jordan Shoe
- One Ruby Coach Card Pack
MyCareer
- 10% XP Boost on MyCareer Season Progression
- Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart
- 10 Boosts for each MyCareer Skill Boost type
- 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type
- One two-hr Double XP Coin
- Four Cover Star T-Shirts
- One Backpack and Arm Sleeves
- One Custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard
NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition
If you want the legend himself to grace the cover of your copy of NBA2K23, the only choice is obviously the Michael Jordan Edition. This massive bundle will set you back a total of $150 when all is said and done. What do you get for all that? Here’s a breakdown.
- All the pre-order content from the Standard Edition is included
- 100K Virtual Currency
MyTeam
- 10K MyTeam Points
- 10 MyTeam Tokens
- 23 MyTeam Promo Packs: Receive 10 when you first launch the game, plus an Amethyst topper pack, then receive two per week for six weeks
- Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards
- One Free Agent Option Pack
- One Diamond Jordan Shoe
- One Ruby Coach Card Pack
MyCareer
- 10 Boosts for each MyCareer Skill Boost type
- 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type
- One two-hr Double XP Coin
- Four Cover Star T-Shirts
- One Backpack and Arm Sleeves
- Custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard
NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition
The final edition on offer is the still somewhat new WNBA Edition that features prominent players from the WNBA. This year, the cover is shared by Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi from the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury teams respectively. This is essentially an alternate version of the Standard Edition, although it is current-gen only and thus $70. Here’s what’s bundled in.
- All the pre-order content from the Standard Edition is included
- One Sue Bird Jersey in The W and in MyCareer
- One Diana Taurasi Jersey in The W and in MyCareer
