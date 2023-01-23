 Skip to main content
WWE 2K23 brings the pain with John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Bad Bunny

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Publisher 2K Games revealed the first details of WWE 2K23, the next installment of its long-running wrestling simulator. This year’s game will focus on John Cena, who will grace both the game’s cover and it’s signature Showcase mode. The 2023 edition will add new a unique new match type too: WarGames.

WWE 2K23 gets the wrestling series back into annualization mode after 2K Games took two years off between WWE 2K20 and 2K22. This year’s edition will come to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PS5 on March 17, retailing for $60 on last-generation consoles and $70 on PC, PS5, and Series X/S. Those who buy its $100 Deluxe and $120 Icon Edition will get early access starting on March 14.

John Cena appears on the cover of WWE 2K23.

This year’s cover star is Cena, who will appear on each edition of the game. To celebrate the superstar-turned-Hollywood hero, this year’s 2K Showcase mode will feature moments from his 20-year history. However, rather than playing as Cena himself, 2K23 will flip the script by having players control his greatest rivals. Despite the inverted structure, the mode will still include documentary-style interviews with Cena and clips from his actual matches. Cena will also serve as the game’s executive soundtrack producer.

While 2K has yet to reveal the full roster of wrestlers, it did drop some key names. Chief among them is Cody Rhodes, marking the American Nightmare’s return to WWE games after his stint with rival AEW (Rhodes will reportedly still be part of AEW Fight Forever). Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar will join the roster as well. Additional screenshots show off Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Hulk Hogan. The most surprising addition, though, is music superstar Bad Bunny, who will be playable for those who pre0rder the standard edition or buy its Deluxe or Icon editions.

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns fight within WarGames in WWE 2K23.

2K23 brings one notable new mode in the form of WarGames. Like its real-life counterpart, up to eight wrestlers (two teams of four or three) compete in two rings placed side by side and covered in a cage. Previously included modes like MyGM, MyFaction, and MyRise are returning this year, with new features for each. MyFaction, for instance, will add online multiplayer, while the standout MyGM mode will bring more match options.

WWE 2K23 launches on March 17 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.

