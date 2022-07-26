Fortnite is getting a new skin … and his name is John Cena

The next character coming to Fortnite is none other than WWE’s John Cena. That’s right, the champ is here — or will be — on July 28 at 8 p.m. ET, to coincide with the WWE Summerslam premium event, which takes place on July 30. Cena will be available in the Fortnite item shop, and will come with multiple additional cosmetics.

It’s unclear how much the bundle will cost, but it’ll likely be around 2,000 to 2,500 V-bucks or so based on previous Fortnite pricing.

There will be two John Cena styles available as part of the bundle: The Ring Gear style and one with him wearing his famous Never Give Up t-shirt from his entrances. In addition, he’ll come with a WWE Championship back bling, the Five Digit Slapper pickaxe, and a U Can’t C Me emote.

Though Cena is famous for playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, he, of course, started his career as a WWE superstar, first debuting in 2002. He eventually became the face of the company, earning 16 championships throughout his lengthy career. Cena doesn’t wrestle as much anymore, but he does make infrequent WWE appearances, typically during premium events.

Fortnite isn’t the only game getting a WWE crossover to promote Summerslam. On July 28, Rocket League will get Roman Reigns and John Cena-themed cars, and Fall Guys will feature outfits based on Asuka, Xavier Woods, and The Undertaker on the same day.

Fortnite is currently in its third season of Chapter 3, which includes a summertime theme, along with plenty of new character skins to unlock, such as Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

