 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Fortnite is getting a new skin … and his name is John Cena

Joseph Yaden
By

The next character coming to Fortnite is none other than WWE’s John Cena. That’s right, the champ is here — or will be — on July 28 at 8 p.m. ET, to coincide with the WWE Summerslam premium event, which takes place on July 30. Cena will be available in the Fortnite item shop, and will come with multiple additional cosmetics.

It’s unclear how much the bundle will cost, but it’ll likely be around 2,000 to 2,500 V-bucks or so based on previous Fortnite pricing.

There will be two John Cena styles available as part of the bundle: The Ring Gear style and one with him wearing his famous Never Give Up t-shirt from his entrances. In addition, he’ll come with a WWE Championship back bling, the Five Digit Slapper pickaxe, and a U Can’t C Me emote.

Though Cena is famous for playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, he, of course, started his career as a WWE superstar, first debuting in 2002. He eventually became the face of the company, earning 16 championships throughout his lengthy career. Cena doesn’t wrestle as much anymore, but he does make infrequent WWE appearances, typically during premium events.

Fortnite isn’t the only game getting a WWE crossover to promote Summerslam. On July 28, Rocket League will get Roman Reigns and John Cena-themed cars, and Fall Guys will feature outfits based on Asuka, Xavier Woods, and The Undertaker on the same day.

Fortnite is currently in its third season of Chapter 3, which includes a summertime theme, along with plenty of new character skins to unlock, such as Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

Editors' Recommendations

PlayStation VR2 will include see-through view and broadcasting options

Playstation VR2 hjeadset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.

UFC PPV: How much is Pena vs. Nunes 2?

Amanda Nunes, UFC champion

How to check your fps (frames per second) in games on PC

Colt shoots an enemy off their feet in Deathloop.

ESO mount guide: How to unlock, summon, and improve a mount

ESO players exploring High Isle.

Instagram boss says to expect even more video content

Closeup of the Instagram app icon.

The best Xbox Series X and Series S deals for August 2022

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.

Google Pixel 6a buying guide: everything you need to know

Two green Pixel 6A's, one showing off its rear cameras and the other showing off its display.

How the iPhone 13 Pro Max helped kill my low-battery anxiety

Apple's rumored hardware subscription service is a compelling rental service

Best Xbox One deals and bundles for August 2022

Xbox One S bundle deals

Best Xbox Live Gold deals for August 2022

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

The best tablets for seniors for 2022

Tablets for seniors

The best speaker brands of 2022: JBL, B&W, KEF, and more

KEF LS60 Wireless Speakers seen in Titanium Grey.

Does Xbox Series X support VR?

Xbox Series X on a table.