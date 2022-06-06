The latest season of Fortnite is Chapter 3, Season 3: Vibin’, and it comes with a host of changes, a new theme, a fresh battle pass, and plenty of fun to be had. Each Fortnite season often comes with map changes and gameplay updates, and Season 3 is no different. It can be overwhelming to jump in and figure out what awaits, so it’s best to have a good idea of all the changes ahead of time. With that in mind, this overview will detail all the biggest changes implemented alongside the latest season of Fortnite.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3.

A new vibin’ theme

Just in time for the summer, Fortnite Season 3: Vibin’ is here, and it separates itself from any pop culture themes, proving that Epic Games is still full of original ideas. That doesn’t mean you won’t see licensed characters from beloved franchises, but Season 3 will focus on turning the island into one giant party, rather than being based solely on Marvel or Star Wars. As part of Season 3, you’ll find a massive rollercoaster called the Screwballer, plenty of new characters, with a massive party inside the map’s tallest mountain. Expect this season to be full of bright colors and lots of summertime fun.

Gameplay changes

Overall, Fortnite Season 3 doesn’t fundamentally change the way the game is played but still includes enough gameplay features to keep things fresh. We’ll cover specific weapons and map alterations further down, but aside from that, you should be aware of the Ballers, which have returned from previous seasons. These are sort of like vehicles that allow you to roll around and grapple up to various surfaces while also letting you travel across water. Use them to make a quick getaway or to rotate away from the storm!

Beyond that, wildlife has returned in the form of wolves, but this time around, they can be ridden around the map. Expect this to slightly change things up as you make your way around the island. Sliding has also received some improvements this season, as you’ll now continue sliding after dropping from a shallow ledge, allowing you to continue moving uninterrupted.

Another major addition is the Reality Tree, which works unlike anything we’ve seen before. If you plant a Reality Seed, it will grow into a Reality Sapling, and it can be upgraded as you take care of it. The kicker is that your Reality Tree grows across matches, working like a little investment that pays off as you keep up with it. As the Tree grows, it yields better loot, and since you can plant it anywhere, you can essentially guarantee to be stocked up at the start of each match. If you keep up with the Tree long enough, it will eventually reward you with Mythic loot, which will allow you to squash the competition right from the start.

Zero Build modes remain this time around, as well, allowing players to focus solely on shooting and looting, rather than collecting resources to build structures.

Old weapons return

Many of the weapons added to Season 3 are reruns from past seasons, so hopefully, you remember how to use them. New this time around are the Two-Shot Shotgun, the DMR, and the Hammer Assault Rifle, all of which feature their own unique quirks with various effects.

The Two-Shot Shotgun is a burst weapon that fires — you guessed it — two shots in quick succession. The DMR is a semi-auto rifle best used at mid to long-range, while the Hammer Assault Rifle is a rapid-firing weapon with a unique recoil pattern. Other weapons from Season 2 remain, such as the Striker Pump Shotgun, the Stinger SMG, the Boom Sniper Rifle, and the Ranger Assault Rifle.

New POIs and map changes

The most noticeable change is the Screwballer rollercoaster which sends you on a ride around the Rave Cave. This can be used to get around quickly, but it is also just a fun time, as long as you’ve got a Baller to ride. Aside from that, most of the main hubs remain from the last season, with the exception of Reality Falls. This is a new POI with a massive tree, home to Reality Seeds that serve as a new mechanic this time around. There are likely a handful of other subtle map changes, but overall, Season 3 looks a lot like Season 2.

Darth Vader is the star of the battle pass

Of course, Season3 comes with a new battle pass, and it comes with some exciting new cosmetics, including none other than Darth Vader. This beloved character is locked to the final reward of the battle pass, with plenty of other cosmetics along the way. It’s best to complete challenges if you want to earn rewards quickly. Aside from that, the new Assemble Snap feature has been added, which is similar to the character customization mechanics from previous seasons. This time, you must collect various heads, arms, legs, and torsos to customize Snap to your liking.

You can also look forward to the inclusion of Indiana Jones later on this season, who will be added alongside a bundle with other cosmetics.

