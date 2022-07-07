Fortnite Indiana Jones guide: How to get the new Indy skin

After weeks of waiting, Indiana Jones has finally been added to Fortnite. Unlike many licensed characters, you don’t need to spend money to play as Indy in the game. Instead, you have to complete a series of challenges to earn the skin, along with a set of Indiana Jones cosmetics.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through completing all challenges to unlock the Indiana Jones skins in Fortnite.

How to get Indiana Jones in Fortnite

Buy the Season 3 battle pass

Before getting to the quests themselves, you need to purchase the Season 3 battle pass for 950 V-bucks. You can grab 1,000 V-bucks for around $8, or if you purchased a previous battle pass, you might already have enough V-bucks set aside. Once you purchase the Season 3 battle pass, you’ll be able to start making progress towards the Indiana Jones quests.

Complete Indiana Jones quests

Use the Grapple Glove to swing off trees (10)

Reward: Raider’s Relics Harvesting Tool

As we covered during the week 2 quest guide, you’ll want to get your hands on Grapple Gloves, which are located at stations all around the map and can also be found inside chests. Once you have one, use it to swing from 10 trees to complete this quest. Keep in mind, you don’t need to swing from all 10 trees within the same match.

Collect the Durrrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match (2)

Expedition Bag Back Bling

This one is a bit trickier, since both of these locations will be extremely busy with other players. From our experience, it’s best to land at The Temple first, as this area is typically busier and thus is harder to survive. Once you arrive, you’ll see an icon of the Durrrburger Relic on your HUD, so make sure you grab it in the underground area of the Temple. Make sure you stock up on weapons as you search for the Relic. Then, head southeast to The Ruins and do the same.

You might encounter other enemy players, but if you’ve got weapons on you, you should be able to defend yourself. If not, we recommend avoiding enemy contact. You have to collect both Relics within the same match for it to count, so it might be a good idea to visit these spots during a match when the Battle Bus spawns far away, so you’re less likely to come across enemy players.

Damage opponents while riding in or standing on a vehicle (500)

Reward: Rogue Archaeology Wrap

This is one of the trickiest of the bunch since it’s luck-dependent. It’s recommended to make progress towards this challenge gradually, rather than attempting to deal 500 damage in one go. If you come across a vehicle, make sure you’re stocked up on decent mid-to-long-range weapons before hopping in. Then, drive it to a high-traffic area like Tilted Towers or one of the other major hubs. Drive around, and when you see an enemy, switch to the passenger’s seat to fire off as many shots as you can. Even if you secure an elimination, you’ll still need to dish out more damage to complete this one, so repeat the process until you’ve reached 500 damage dealt. This one is cumulative, so no need to earn all 500 in one match.

Search chests at Shifty Shafts (5)

Rewards: Banner Icon

At first, this challenge might seem hard because of the sheer volume of players you’ll come across at Shifty Shafts (seriously, we counted 17 other players when we tried!), but there’s a much easier method than landing smack dab in the middle of this area. Instead, aim for the mountain to the north, just east of Logjam Lotus, where you’ll find significantly fewer players. It might still take you a few tries to open five chests since this area doesn’t have as much loot as others, but it’s far safer.

How to get the Indiana Jones (Temple Explorer) skin

In typical Fortnite fashion, there’s an additional Indiana Jones skin you can earn. This one is from the Temple of Doom movie, featuring Indy with damaged clothing. After you’ve earned the initial Indiana Jones skin by completing the four challenges listed above, you’ll unlock five more challenges. If you finish these, you’ll be rewarded with the Indiana Jones (Temple Explorer) skin.

Find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines (1)

Reward: Indy’s Dustoff emote

This one is tricky — not only because the objective itself is confusing, but because you’ll have a boatload of players to deal with while trying to solve the puzzle. Because of that, we recommend attempting this later on when this area isn’t so hot. Either way, what you need to do is visit the areas marked on the map above, inside the new Shuffled Shrines POI. Each of the four locations contains a broken rune that changes color every match. You have to visit each of them and take note of which color they are.

Then, once you’ve seen what color each rune is, you need to head to the middle of this area and go down a floor, where you’ll find another set of runes in front of a door. What you need to do is match each rune in front of you to the ones you found along the perimeter of this area. The broken rune on the southwest of Shuffled Shrines ties to the leftmost rune in front of the door, the northwestern rune goes with the middle left rune, the northernmost rune in the middle corresponds to the middle right rune, and the eastern rune represents the rightmost rune. You need to turn the runes in front of the door to match the colors of the broken runes around the exterior. Remember, the colors change each match.

After you’ve opened the door, you’ll need to carefully walk down the hall. Look at the walls, and you’ll notice holes that deadly arrows can come out of. If you approach just far enough, you can trigger them before stepping back. Keep doing this until you reach the very end, where your prize awaits. Well, one of them anyway. Grab the Golden Tomatohead, and the entire area will begin to shake. At this point, look directly to the right of the giant skull on the wall and you’ll see a plant blocking a path, which leads to the secret room. As soon as you step foot here, you’ll earn credit for completing this challenge.

Stash an item of Mythic or Exotic rarity in a tent (1)

Reward: Indy’s Escape spray

This one can be tricky, since you not only have to find a tent, but you also need to come across a Mythic or Exotic weapon. Your best bet is to visit one of the NPCs on the map above and buy an Exotic/Mythic weapon from them using gold bars. Sure, you can also find these items out in the world, but they’re hard to come by. Remember, Mythic weapons like Gold and Exotics are a light blue color. Keep looting as much as you can, and when you find a tent, throw your Exotic or Mythic weapon inside to complete this one.

Make Runaway Boulders roll for 100 meters in a single match (100)

Reward: Doctor Jones emoticon

This quest is a lot easier than it sounds. What you need to do is land around Rave Cave, where you’ll find a handful of massive Runaway Boulders on top of large hills. We’ve marked one on the map above. Land on the northern side of the Boulder and attack its base with your harvesting tool. It will then roll down the hill, and if you’re on the northern side of it, the Boulder will easily reach over 100 meters traveled.

Damage opponents with a pistol (750)

Reward: First Misadventure loading screen

For this quest, keep your eyes peeled for rare pistols and do your best to damage enemy players with them. Depending on your skill level, you might be able to complete this in one match, but dealing 750 damage with a pistol will likely take you a while. Prioritize using a pistol and take advantage of unsuspecting enemies to complete this one quickly.

Place top 5 in a match (1)

Reward: Emergency Raft glider

This is probably the most straightforward objective of the bunch. If you’re struggling, do your best to play passively, make sure you’re stocked up on health and gear, and don’t engage with enemies unless you’re sure you’ll secure the elimination. With a little luck and patience, you’ll make it to the top five.

