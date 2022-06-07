All Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 quests

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3: Vibin’ is here, and it comes with a ton of changes. As expected, the latest season features new weapons, map POIs, and other mechanics, each of which is tied to brand new challenges. These quests not only grant battle pass XP but also encourage you to experiment with the newest mechanics. Each week, Fortnite receives a brand new batch of challenges, so things can get overwhelming quickly, especially if you don’t play regularly.

But not to worry, as we have a running list of each weekly challenge, with links to guides for each and every one.

These are all the weekly quests for Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3.

Season 3, week 0 quests

These are the quests for week 0:

Collect a Hammer Assault Rifle and a Two-Shot Shotgun in a single match (2)

Interact with Sunbird or Moon Hawk and Rustler in a single match (2)

Jump on a wolf or boar’s back in different matches (2)

Survive storm phases (10)

Plant or summon Reality Saplings using Reality Seeds (3)

Travel 2,000 meters by Baller (2,000)

Visit Groovy Grove, Reality Falls, and Rave Cave (3)

Season 3, week 0 quest guide

As you can see, Fortnite Season 3 has started with “Week Zero” quests ahead of the first full week. This is because Fortnite usually updates on Thursdays, but since the new season began on a Sunday, Epic Games opted to still implement a new set of challenges, rewarding players for jumping in on day one.

These cover many of the new season’s features, from the new assault rifle and shotgun to the intriguing Reality Saplings, and of course, the Baller. It also sends you to the new areas of the map including Groovy Grove, Reality Falls, and Rave Cave, which are all centered around the new Vibin’ theme. You’ll also get to experiment with the new Reality Tree mechanic, which allows you to plant and sprout a Sapling that rewards you with loot. For the most part, the newest quests aren’t too challenging, as long as you’re familiar with the new mechanics and features.

There are also other quests that appear periodically, such as milestones and daily objectives. We won’t cover those here, but you can always check the in-game menu to see what’s available. These can be an excellent source of additional XP, so make sure you work on those alongside your weekly quests. You can look forward to other quests that tie to certain NPCs to pop up later on during Season 3, too.

Season 3, week 1 quests

Expect the new week 1 quests to go live on the morning of June 9, 2022. We’ll keep this post updated with each new weekly quest (with links to guides) as the season goes on, so be sure to keep checking back for more.

