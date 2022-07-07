Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 is chugging along, and Epic Games has added another set of challenges, this time for week 5. These new challenges are pretty standard, requiring you to deal damage with weapons, visit certain locations on the map, and collect items under specific parameters. Although it’s possible to get through these objectives without any assistance, you’ll have a much easier time if you know what to do ahead of time.

Here, we’ll walk you through all the new challenges during Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3, week 5.

See more

Season 3, week 5 quests

Collect a Port-a-Fort and Ripsaw Launcher in a single match

Collect floating rings near Reality Falls

Deal damage to opponents within 10 meters with the Charge SMG

Deal DMR damage to opponents from above

Deploy a Port-a-Fort and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds

Destroy giant mushrooms with the Ripsaw Launcher

Visit Reality Falls, Tilted Towers, and Shuffled Shrines

Season 3, week 5 quest guide

Collect a Port-a-Fort and Ripsaw Launcher in a single match (2)

Just as we covered as part of the week 4 quests, you’ll need to get your hands on a Ripsaw Launcher to complete this objective. Head to the large warehouse on the northern end of the island, just northeast of Logjam Lotus, and inside you’ll find a Ripsaw Launcher on the wall. You can also acquire one from chests or as floor loot, but they’re harder to come by that way.

As for the Port-a-Fort, these items can be found as floor loot or from inside chests, so make sure you loot often to get your hands on one. After you’ve acquired both in the same match, you’ll complete this quest.

Collect floating rings near Reality Falls (5)

All around Reality Falls are floating rings, and to finish this quest, you need to collect five of them. This area is often busy, but since you only need to grab five of the 10 rings, you’ll have an easier time surviving. These can be collected across multiple matches.

(Thanks to Fortnite.gg for the map above).

Deal damage to opponents within 10 meters with the Charge SMG (500)

You shouldn’t have too many issues collecting the new Charge SMG, as it’s fairly common around the map. As its name suggests, this weapon allows you to charge it up before unleashing a devastating flurry of bullets. The nice thing about this challenge is that you can complete it by damaging wolves and sharks, along with real players. This one is cumulative, meaning you don’t have to deal all 500 damage in one match.

Deal DMR damage to opponents from above (500)

The DMR is this season’s new long-range weapon and is a semi-automatic sniper rifle. You can find it as floor loot or from chests. Once you have it, do your best to engage with enemies who are below you. To do so, jump up on a platform, or if there are none nearby, try to position yourself on a hill before taking your shots. Dealing 500 damage will take you a few tries, but as long as you have this challenge in the back of your mind as you play, you’ll get through it in a few matches.

Deploy a Port-a-Fort and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds (50)

As we mentioned above, you can find Port-a-Forts from chests or as floor loot. After you have one, make your way to a busy area where you know other opponents are. Deploy the Port-a-Fort, and then immediately deal damage to an opponent. As long as you’ve dealt 50 damage within 30 seconds, you’ll earn credit for this one.

Destroy giant mushrooms with the Ripsaw Launcher (8)

For this one, utilize the guide listed above to get your hands on a Ripsaw Launcher. You can find one in the northern warehouse or as floor loot.

Then, make your way to Reality Falls. All around this area are large mushrooms, which even appear on the map. Since each Ripsaw comes with 12 ammo, you should be able to destroy eight mushrooms in one match. However, if you get eliminated before you can finish, no need to worry. This objective is cumulative and can be continued in separate matches.

Visit Reality Falls, Tilted Towers, and Shuffled Shrines (3)

This one is straightforward and can be done across multiple matches. Above is a map of each location. As you can tell, they’re pretty spread out, so unless you have a vehicle, it’ll be tricky to hit all in one match. But either way, make your way to each location to complete this quest.

Editors' Recommendations