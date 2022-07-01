As always, a new week means a new batch of Fortnite challenges. This time, for Season 3, week 4, you’ll have plenty of new ways to earn battle pass XP, with objectives that require you to visit specific locations around the map, while also utilizing new mechanics introduced this season. Overall, the quests this week aren’t too difficult, but you’ll have an easier time if you know where to go.

Here are all the new Week 4 challenges with walkthroughs for completing all of them in Fortnite.

Season 3, week 4 quests

Damage Opponents While in a Vehicle (250)

Destroy Structures with an E-11 Blaster Rifle (15)

Knock Down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher (5)

Mantle Onto an Edge Within 3 Seconds of Sliding (3)

Plant a Reality Seed at Sunflower’s Saplings or at Fungi Farm (1)

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Crashed IO Airships (2)

Travel 500 Meters in the Slipstream Around Rave Cave (500)

Season 3, week 4 quest guide

Damage Opponents While in a Vehicle (250)

Kicking things off is an objective that requires you to be in a vehicle while dishing out damage to your opponents. For best results, land somewhere at Rocky Reels, where you’ll find plenty of vehicles and loot. Make sure you grab a mid to long-range weapon you’re comfortable with, like an assault rifle, and as you rotate away from the storm, be on the lookout for enemies. Once you spot someone, you should switch seats so you can fire from inside the vehicle. After dealing 250 damage, you’ll earn credit for completing this quest. Easy peasy.

Destroy Structures with an E-11 Blaster Rifle (15)

For this one, you need to get your hands on the E-11 Blaster Rifle, which can be an annoying process if you don’t have luck on your side. We actually recommend landing on the northeastern section of The Joneses (shown on the map above), where you’ll find a little hut and a chest that has a chance of dropping the E-11 Blaster. It’s got a low drop rate, but if you play often, you’re bound to come across it eventually. After you’ve acquired the weapon, simply destroy 15 structures with it and you’ll complete the challenge.

Knock Down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher (5)

To complete this quest, you’ll need to visit the northern section of the map, where you’ll find a large warehouse that contains the Ripsaw Launcher. Head inside, and on the main floor, you’ll find Ripsaw Launchers hanging on a wall above a desk. After this, visit Logjam Lotus to chop down trees using the Ripsaw Launcher to earn credit for this quest. Remember, you need to cut down five of them for it to count. You can also find a Ripsaw Launcher from chests around the map.

Mantle Onto an Edge Within 3 Seconds of Sliding (3)

There are plenty of places to complete this challenge, but you’ll have an easier time if you go to a gas station. There are plenty of these around the map, such as the one directly northeast of Rocky Reels. Simply slide by the area with the gas pumps and then quickly jump up to the roof above within three seconds to complete this objective.

Plant a Reality Seed at Sunflower’s Saplings or at Fungi Farm (1)

As we covered in our week 0 quest guide, you’ll need to get your hands on a Reality Seed for this challenge. These are found in the Reality Falls area in large bulbs that can be destroyed, revealing the Seeds. After you’ve found one, visit either Sunflower Saplings or Fungi Farm and plant the Seed there. It’s best to go to Fungi Farm since it’s closest to Reality Falls, but either one will work. The map above shows their locations.

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Crashed IO Airships (2)

Above is a map of all the crashed IO airships around the island. To complete this challenge, you need to open two chests or ammo boxes at any of the locations above. Remember, this is cumulative and doesn’t need to be completed all in one match.

Travel 500 Meters in the Slipstream Around Rave Cave (500)

The easiest way to complete this challenge is to land inside the Slipstream as soon as a match starts. It’s best if you land within the stream on the southwestern side. The Slipstream is found all around Rave Cave, so try and position yourself at the start of it and if done correctly, you’ll float to the north side of this area. You’ll need to go back to the start on the southern side multiple times to complete this quest, so keep that in mind. This objective is cumulative, so you can earn progress across multiple matches.

