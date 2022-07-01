 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 4 quests and how to complete them

Joseph Yaden
By

As always, a new week means a new batch of Fortnite challenges. This time, for Season 3, week 4, you’ll have plenty of new ways to earn battle pass XP, with objectives that require you to visit specific locations around the map, while also utilizing new mechanics introduced this season. Overall, the quests this week aren’t too difficult, but you’ll have an easier time if you know where to go.

Here are all the new Week 4 challenges with walkthroughs for completing all of them in Fortnite.

See more

Season 3, week 4 quests

  • Damage Opponents While in a Vehicle (250)
  • Destroy Structures with an E-11 Blaster Rifle (15)
  • Knock Down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher (5)
  • Mantle Onto an Edge Within 3 Seconds of Sliding (3)
  • Plant a Reality Seed at Sunflower’s Saplings or at Fungi Farm (1)
  • Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Crashed IO Airships (2)
  • Travel 500 Meters in the Slipstream Around Rave Cave (500)

Season 3, week 4 quest guide

Damage Opponents While in a Vehicle (250)

Kicking things off is an objective that requires you to be in a vehicle while dishing out damage to your opponents. For best results, land somewhere at Rocky Reels, where you’ll find plenty of vehicles and loot. Make sure you grab a mid to long-range weapon you’re comfortable with, like an assault rifle, and as you rotate away from the storm, be on the lookout for enemies. Once you spot someone, you should switch seats so you can fire from inside the vehicle. After dealing 250 damage, you’ll earn credit for completing this quest. Easy peasy.

Destroy Structures with an E-11 Blaster Rifle (15)

Map of The Joneses in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

For this one, you need to get your hands on the E-11 Blaster Rifle, which can be an annoying process if you don’t have luck on your side. We actually recommend landing on the northeastern section of The Joneses (shown on the map above), where you’ll find a little hut and a chest that has a chance of dropping the E-11 Blaster. It’s got a low drop rate, but if you play often, you’re bound to come across it eventually. After you’ve acquired the weapon, simply destroy 15 structures with it and you’ll complete the challenge.

Knock Down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher (5)

Map of warehouse on the north side of Fortnite island.
Fortnite.gg

To complete this quest, you’ll need to visit the northern section of the map, where you’ll find a large warehouse that contains the Ripsaw Launcher. Head inside, and on the main floor, you’ll find Ripsaw Launchers hanging on a wall above a desk. After this, visit Logjam Lotus to chop down trees using the Ripsaw Launcher to earn credit for this quest. Remember, you need to cut down five of them for it to count. You can also find a Ripsaw Launcher from chests around the map.

Mantle Onto an Edge Within 3 Seconds of Sliding (3)

There are plenty of places to complete this challenge, but you’ll have an easier time if you go to a gas station. There are plenty of these around the map, such as the one directly northeast of Rocky Reels. Simply slide by the area with the gas pumps and then quickly jump up to the roof above within three seconds to complete this objective.

Plant a Reality Seed at Sunflower’s Saplings or at Fungi Farm (1)

Map of Fungi Farm and Sunflower Saplings in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

As we covered in our week 0 quest guide, you’ll need to get your hands on a Reality Seed for this challenge. These are found in the Reality Falls area in large bulbs that can be destroyed, revealing the Seeds. After you’ve found one, visit either Sunflower Saplings or Fungi Farm and plant the Seed there. It’s best to go to Fungi Farm since it’s closest to Reality Falls, but either one will work. The map above shows their locations.

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Crashed IO Airships (2)

Map of crashed IO airships in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Above is a map of all the crashed IO airships around the island. To complete this challenge, you need to open two chests or ammo boxes at any of the locations above. Remember, this is cumulative and doesn’t need to be completed all in one match.

Travel 500 Meters in the Slipstream Around Rave Cave (500)

Character flying through Slipstream in Fortnite.

The easiest way to complete this challenge is to land inside the Slipstream as soon as a match starts. It’s best if you land within the stream on the southwestern side. The Slipstream is found all around Rave Cave, so try and position yourself at the start of it and if done correctly, you’ll float to the north side of this area. You’ll need to go back to the start on the southern side multiple times to complete this quest, so keep that in mind. This objective is cumulative, so you can earn progress across multiple matches.

Editors' Recommendations

Upcoming Microsoft Teams update could finally make chatting easier

Microsoft Teams on a Windows desktop.

Don’t expect a new Sly Cooper or Infamous game anytime soon, says Sucker Punch

sly cooper infamous not in development second son

The 82 best shows on Peacock right now (July 2022)

Two officers in bomb squad uniforms in a scene from Trigger Point on Peacock.

TweetDeck (for Mac) is dead. Here are some alternatives

The Twitter app on the Sony XPeria 5 II.

Best Apple deals and sales for July 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

The Nvidia RTX 4090 could be more powerful than we previously thought

Graphics card inside the Maingear Vybe.

The best horror movies on Amazon Prime (July 2022)

The cast of Sleepy Hollow.

How to view tweets chronologically on Twitter

A Twitter icon on a blue background on a smartphone's screen, all on a white background.

Nvidia cuts GPU orders, but does this mean prices will drop?

An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.

The best horror movies on Hulu right now (July 2022)

Katie Sackhoff in Oculus.

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $309

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

4th of July TV Sales 2022: Get a 70-inch for $500

An LG 65-inch 4K smart TV hangs on the wall in a living room.

The 64 best movies on Hulu right now (July 2022)

The cast of The Expendables.