Epic Games has released the next batch of Fortnite challenges, this time for season 3, week 8. The new challenges are quite interesting, taking a step away from the usual “open chests at X location” types of quests we’ve seen time and time again. They aren’t particularly hard this week, but knowing where to go to make progress toward them can save you plenty of time.

Here, we’ll cover all the new challenges and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Season 3, week 8 quests

Damage an opponent with a vehicle within 5 seconds of honking (1)

Damage an opponent with a weapon obtained from fishing (1)

Deal explosive damage while looking away (1)

Destroy 5 structures with a single shot of the Ripsaw Launcher (1)

Find the coolest player on the island (1)

Make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs (3)

Throw a fish into water (1)

Season 3, week 8 quest guide

Damage an opponent with a vehicle within 5 seconds of honking (1)

There are plenty of places to find vehicles on the map, but we like going to Coney Crossroads since it’s usually busy enough to find other players, without being as hot as Tilted Towers or Rave Cave. We recommend mashing the horn button, and when you see a player, try to ram them. An easier strategy is to down an enemy and ram them in a team-based mode, since they won’t be able to get away.

Damage an opponent with a weapon obtained from fishing (1)

For this challenge, land at the large body of water between Tilted Towers and Shifty Shafts, preferably at a dock. Grab a fishing rod or a harpoon gun and get to fishin’. You’ll likely catch a bunch of fish before you find a decent weapon, but once you get something good — like a rare shotgun or assault rifle — grab it, and hold onto it until you find an enemy. All you need to do is deal damage with the weapon you acquired from fishing — you don’t need to win the gunfight.

Deal explosive damage while looking away (1)

Since explosives devices detonate so quickly, it can be tricky to turn around in time before they go off. You can actually complete this challenge by dealing damage to NPCs such as Darth Vader (pay attention to where he lands at the start of the match). Once you have grenades, we recommend getting a decent vantage point before tossing them. Toss as many as you can at the NPCs and then turn around 180 degrees to complete this quest. You can also earn credit by damaging a real player, but it’s much more difficult.

Destroy 5 structures with a single shot of the Ripsaw Launcher (1)

As we’ve covered in previous weeks, you can find a guaranteed Ripsaw Launcher spawn in the large warehouse to the north of Logjam Lotus. The Ripsaws also spawn from chests, but their drop rate isn’t the best. Once you have one, head directly southeast of this area to a house with a large hedge maze in the front. Use the map above for reference (the green circle represents the warehouse and the red circle corresponds with the hedge maze). The hedges here count as objects, so position yourself in front of at least five hedges and fire away. You’ll easily destroy at least five structures in one shot.

Find the coolest player on the island (1)

This quest is great. For this one, you need to look in a mirror. There are plenty of them littered throughout the bathrooms on the island. Tilted Towers is a great place to find bathrooms, as is Coney Crossroads. Pretty much any location with houses will have bathrooms with a mirror.

Make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs (3)

Boogie Bombs are found around the map as floor loot, so try to land at a busier area like Tilted Towers, where you’ll find lots of loot and other players. Throw a Boogie Bomb at another player and they’ll start dancing. Do this a total of three times and you’ll complete the challenge. Thankfully, you can make progress toward this across multiple matches.

Throw a fish into water (1)

While working on fishing for a weapon from one of the previous quests, you’ll likely find a slew of fish. Simply pick one up, and throw it back into the water to complete this challenge.

