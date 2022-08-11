Fortnite Chapter 3 Guide: Season 3, week 10 quests and how to complete them

Epic Games has added a new set of Fortnite challenges alongside Season 3, week 10. This week’s quests are a bit finicky, with many of them requiring you to deal damage to enemies under certain parameters, while other quests come down to sheer luck. Given how tricky these new quests are, you might be stuck trying to complete them.

In this guide, we’ll go over the new challenges, with detailed walkthroughs for completing each of them in Fortnite.

Season 3, week 10 quests

Bounce on a Crash Pad, a Bouncy Slurpshroom, and Off-road Tires in a single match (1)

Damage 10 different objects with one spray of the Charge SMG (1)

Damage an opponent with a DMR without aiming down sight (100)

Damage opponents within 10 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish (100)

Drop the Hammer Assault Rifle (1)

Eliminate a player with the first shot from the Prime Shotgun (1)

Travel in a Baller while on water (500)

Season 3, week 10 quest guide

Bounce on a Crash Pad, a Bouncy Slurpshroom, and Off-road Tires in a single match (1)

The first quest is a tricky one since it’s luck-based, but there are things you can do to improve your chances. First, land at Tilted Towers and be on the lookout for a Crash Pad. These spawn as floor loot or from chests and are the hardest items to find out of the three. After you find one, head west toward Reality Falls where you’ll find Bouncy Slurpshrooms across the bridge. These spawn here every time and are represented by the red circle on the map above. Finally, head southwest to the nearby gas station indicated by the green circle above to find Off-road Tires inside the garage area.

Damage 10 different objects with one spray of the Charge SMG (1)

For this quest, you’ll want to attempt it inside a building with plenty of objects nearby. There are lots of areas that work, but we like the store in between The Daily Bugle and Sleepy Sound since it has enough structures and is often uncontested. Use the map above for reference. Look around inside for the Charge SMG, and after you find it, you’ll want to hold down the Shoot button to charge it.

When it’s fully charged, you’ll want to spray as many objects before the charge runs out. To do this, spin around quickly and aim at as many objects as possible — such as walls, shelves, and anything else in the building. You need to damage 10 structures to complete this quest.

Damage an opponent with a DMR without aiming down sight (100)

This quest is a lot easier than it sounds, but even if you’re having trouble, there’s a guaranteed method you should try. Of course, you can grab the DMR and then get right in an enemy’s face to deal damage, which is a viable option. Otherwise, you can play team-based modes and deal damage to downed opponents to earn progress as well. Remember, don’t aim down sights — and after you’ve dealt 100 damage this way, you’ll complete this quest.

Damage opponents within 10 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish (100)

The first step in this quest is to land near water to grab a Zero Point Fish. You might see one floating in the water, but if you don’t, you’ll need to fish to find one (with a fishing rod or a harpoon gun). After you get your hands on the Zero Point Fish, hold onto it until you see an enemy player, and when you do, consume the item and you’ll temporarily be able to dash by double-jumping.

After you dash, you’ll need to deal 100 damage to an opponent within 10 seconds. If you don’t manage to deal 100 damage, don’t worry, since this is cumulative — meaning you can pick up where you left off in a separate match.

Drop the Hammer Assault Rifle (1)

After you get your hands on the Hammer Assault Rifle — which appears as floor loot and from chests — go into your inventory and drop it on the ground. You can pick it back up as soon as you earn credit for completing this one.

Eliminate a player with the first shot from the Prime Shotgun (1)

The tricky part of this challenge is that you need to eliminate a player with the first shot using this weapon. To complete this challenge, you’ll first want to damage an opponent with a different weapon before swapping over to the Prime Shotgun. It’s a bit luck-based since you won’t know how much health your opponent has when you first start damaging them, but we recommend dealing over 150 damage first before swapping to the Prime Shotgun. This should guarantee that your first shot will get the job done. Get right in the enemy’s face before firing away.

Travel in a Baller while on water (500)

If you’ve played throughout Season 3, you probably know where to find a Baller, but for newcomers, make sure to pay a visit to Rave Cave. Here, you’ll find several of them all around, especially in the underground area towards the entrances to the rave area. Remember, Ballers are spherical vehicles that can be ridden around the island. After you find one, make your way to the nearest body of water, either to the west or south. You need to cover a distance of 500 meters to complete this challenge.

