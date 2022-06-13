Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 1 quests and how to complete them

The week 1 quests for Fortnite chapter 3, season 3 are live, giving you plenty of new ways to earn XP. This week’s quests are slightly more in-depth than you might be used to, as they require you to find hidden items — some of which are tied to new seasonal mechanics.

Here, we’ll go through all the new quests, with guides for completing all of them in Fortnite.

Season 3, week 1 quests

Collect Reality Seeds (3)

Damage Opponents with a DMR (200)

Dance at Different Crashed IO Airships (3)

Gain Shields by Bouncing on Slurp Bouncer Mushrooms (10)

Mod a Whiplash with Off-Road Tires and a Cow Catcher, then Destroy Structures (50)

Search Chests at Condo Canyon or Tilted Towers (5)

Visit the Zero Point in a Motorboat (1)

Season 3, week 1 quest guide

Collect Reality Seeds (3)

Much like the Zero Week quest for planting Reality Saplings, this one requires you to gather Reality Seeds. You’ll find these at Reality Falls within pink bulbs. There’s one on the large tree root found above the body of water in this area. Once you destroy the pink bulb, the Reality Seeds will burst out and disperse around you. Pick up three to complete this challenge.

Damage Opponents with a DMR (200)

The DMR is a new weapon added to Fortnite in season 3. This semi-auto sniper rifle deals high amounts of damage but takes a bit of getting used to, especially if you want to master it. For this quest, you need to deal 200 damage with a DMR, so make sure you loot as much as possible until you find one, and then prioritize shooting your opponents with the weapon. Thankfully, this challenge is cumulative, so you don’t need to deal all 200 damage in one match.

Dance at Different Crashed IO Airships (3)

There are five total crashed IO Airships around the map, and to complete this challenge, you need to visit three of them and use an emote while there. Use the map above for reference (thanks, Fortnite.gg). This one is cumulative as well, meaning you don’t have to visit all three crashed IO airships in the same match.

Gain Shields by Bouncing on Slurp Bouncer Mushrooms (10)

Within the Greasy Grove area are Slurp Bouncer Mushrooms, which can be jumped on to gain shields. They’re found at other locations on the western side of the island, but Greasy Grove has a lot of them. For this challenge, you need to bounce on 10 Slurp Bouncer Mushrooms, which can be done in separate matches.

Mod a Whiplash with Off-Road Tires and a Cow Catcher, then Destroy Structures (50)

This challenge is a bit of a pain since you need to collect three specific items before you can even start destroying structures. First, you need to get your hands on a Whiplash, which is Fortnite’s version of a sports car. You can find them at the locations on the map below.

After you get your hands on the vehicle, you’ll need to find a Cow Catcher, which are usually located in red toolboxes around the map. There’s sometimes one that spawns on the southeastern tip of Coney Crossroads, just south of where you can find a Whiplash vehicle. Open the toolbox, equip the Cow Catcher, and then throw it onto the vehicle to attach it. If you can’t find one there, look in any nearby garages or gas stations for red toolboxes.

From there, head to the gas station just south of Coney Crossroads where you’ll find a garage with a guaranteed Off-Road Tire spawn.

Throw it onto the vehicle, and then drive into 50 different structures to complete this challenge. It’s cumulative, but given how annoying this one is to complete, it’s best to try to get it finished in one match.

Search Chests at Condo Canyon or Tilted Towers (5)

This is an easy one. Simply land at either Condo Canyon or Titled Towers and loot as much as you can. It helps if you have Visualize Sound Effects turned on. Once you’ve opened five chests across either area, you’ll complete this quest.

Visit the Zero Point in a Motorboat (1)

For the final quest, you’ll need to drive a motorboat to the Zero Point location. Start on the north side of Tilted Towers where you’ll find a motorboat and then drive it to the Zero Point (indicated by the circle above) to complete this quest.

