Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 3 quests and how to complete them

A brand new set of Fortnite challenges have been added during Season 3, week 3, offering even more ways to earn XP. These quests are considerably more straightforward than last week’s, so you should be able to knock them out in less than an hour if you come prepared. Thankfully, you don’t need to plan things yourself, as we’ve got all the details for completing the latest quests.

Here, we’ll show you all the new quests, with guides for completing each and every one of them in Fortnite.

Season 3, week 3 quests

Damage Opponents Within 30 Seconds of Getting out of the Water (75)

Dislodge or Destroy Runaway Boulders with a Melee Weapon (3)

Get Three Seconds of Air Time in a Land Vehicle (1)

Headbutt an Opponent While Riding a Boar (1)

Impulse an Enemy Player with a Shockwave Grenade (1)

Jump off a Diving Board (3)

Reach Max Shields at a Temple (1)

Season 3, week 3 quest guide

Damage Opponents Within 30 Seconds of Getting out of the Water (75)

There are plenty of ways to finish this one, but the easiest way is to try for it at Reality Falls. This is a hot drop, but if you get lucky, you can land on the tree, grab a weapon from a chest, then jump into the water below, before getting out and dealing 75 damage to an opponent. Many players will leave their Reality Sapplings in this area, so you can easily ambush them from behind while they’re collecting fruit and other items from their trees, possibly along the water.

Dislodge or Destroy Runaway Boulders with a Melee Weapon (3)

To the northwest of Reality Falls is a landmark called Peril Pass, which contains several runaway boulders. These are large rocks that remain stationary until you destroy the smaller pieces below them with your pickaxe. On the map above are the locations of three runaway boulders in this area, so destroy all three to complete this challenge.

Get Three Seconds of Air Time in a Land Vehicle (1)

This is yet another one with plenty of solutions. We actually completed it while visiting The Temple to the northeast of The Daily Bugle for another quest. To the east of The Temple is a Whiplash sports car, as indicated on the map above. Drive this vehicle to the north side of The Daily Bugle area and use your boost just as you launch from the cliff to gain more air. You’ll reach three seconds of air with ease using this method.

Headbutt an Opponent While Riding a Boar (1)

On the eastern side of Shifty Shafts is a boar pen, so head there and ride on the back of one for this quest. We advise turning on Visualize Sound Effects so you can easily find enemies and when you do find one, charge at it with your boar. As long as you make contact, you’ll earn credit for this challenge. If you miss, do a lap around the enemy and give it another try. It’s possible this quest can be completed by damaging NPCs, but we were unable to test it.

Impulse an Enemy Player with a Shockwave Grenade (1)

You can find Shockwave Grenades as floor loot or from chests, but to guarantee finding one, we advise heading to the house marked on the map above, where you’ll find an NPC name Metal Team Leader who sells a pair for 36 gold. After you’ve found a Shockwave Grenade, simply throw it at an enemy player and launch them into the air to complete this quest.

Jump off a Diving Board (3)

There are likely multiple areas with diving boards that will count for this challenge, but the one we know of is located on an elevated piece of land to the south of Rocky Reels, as noted on the map above. You’ll need to use a nearby grapple to reach the top, and then build a structure to cross the gap (make sure you play in a Build Mode to do so). You can dive from the same board two more times to complete this one. Oddly enough, the diving boards by the nearby pools don’t seem to count for this challenge.

Reach Max Shields at a Temple (1)

This one’s simple. You can land near The Temple to get stocked up beforehand or make a beeline for this area right away. Either way, make sure you start with zero shields when you arrive and only begin filling them up once you’re inside The Temple area. It’s best to be on the lookout for Slurp Barrels, some of which can be found within the Temple walls. If you have small shield potions, make sure to drink those first. Once you reach 100 shields in the Temple, you’ll wrap up this straightforward challenge.

