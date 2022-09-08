Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 14 quests and how to complete them

It’s time, once again, for the next batch of Fortnite challenges. For Season 3, week 14, Epic Games has plenty of new ways to earn battle pass XP, with a slew of challenges to test your skills. This week, you’ll need to visit specific locations, collect items, and damage opponents under certain parameters.

Here, we’ll go through all the new quests with guides for completing them in Fortnite.

Season 3, week 14 quests

Bounce off a crash pad and fall for nine stories or more (1)

Catch or collect a Zero Point fish (1)

Damage enemy players from within 5 meters or less (300)

Destroy structures with the Kamehameha (10)

Eliminate enemy players at named locations (3)

Pick up items while sliding (3)

Use a launch pad at Loot Lake and at the Rave Cave (2)

Season 3, week 14 quest guide

Bounce off a Crash Pad and fall for nine stories or more

For this one, we advise landing in a busy area like Tilted Towers or Coney Crossroads. Keep your eyes peeled for a Crash Pad, which appears as floor loot and can spawn from chests. The Beach Bomber NPC in the SofDeeZ ice cream shop at Coney Crossroads sells Crash Pads for 300 gold bars. After you have one, place the Crash Pad at the peak of a tall piece of land, such as a hill or mountain. The elevated land around Lazy Lagoon works great as well. Set the Crash Pad down and then bounce from it, making sure to land in the water below. Doing so will allow you to fall over nine stories, which will meet the requirements for this quest.

Catch or collect a Zero Point fish

Land at a dock near a large body of water like the area to the east of Sanctuary or the spot to the north of Tilted Towers. Grab a fishing rod from a barrel and do your best to catch as many fish as possible until you come across a Zero Point fish. These are somewhat rare, so it might take you several tries, but eventually, you’ll find one.

Damage enemy players from within 5 meters or less

We recommend grabbing a shotgun for this quest. After you find one, make sure you have plenty of ammo. Then, do your best to locate other enemies, and when you find them, run directly up to them, making sure to use cover as you approach. You need to cause 300 damage within a 5-meter radius, which will take at least two enemy players to complete.

Destroy structures with the Kamehameha

The hardest part about this quest is actually getting your hands on the Kamehameha. You can wait for the Capsule Corps capsules to spawn around the map, which contain the Kamehameha, but you can also buy them from Bulma, who is located on the tiny island to the east of Sanctuary at the Kame House. Either way, grab the item and then use the blast to destroy structures in its path. The waterfront houses near the Kame House have plenty of small structures, making this challenge much easier to complete. Keep in mind, the Kamehameha has three uses, so if you don’t manage to destroy all 10 in one go, you can try again.

Eliminate enemy players at named locations

Named locations are the main hubs like Reality Falls, Chonker’s Speedway, and Rave Cave. Land at a busy area like Tilted Towers and do your best to eliminate opponents there. It helps if you get stocked up on gear prior to engaging to ensure you’ll come out alive.

Pick up items while sliding

Find an item you want to collect, position yourself several meters away, and then slide into it. Make sure to press the Pick up button as you pass by. Do this three times to complete this quest.

Use a launch pad at Loot Lake and at the Rave Cave

The launch pad, pictured above, is found on the north side of Rave Cave. Land here right away and use the launch pad to send you flying southeast to Loot Lake.

Then, use the launch pad in this area (as shown on the map above) to complete this challenge with ease. It’s found on a little raft with a blue hut in the middle of Loot Lake.

