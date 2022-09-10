 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

AEW: Fight Forever — every confirmed wrestler in the game

Joseph Yaden
By

A wrestling video game is only as good as its roster, and that rings true for the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever. This game is still in development under Japanese studio Yuke’s, so its roster isn’t finalized yet. The promotion itself is home to over 130 wrestlers, but don’t expect them all to make an appearance in Fight Forever.

Still, the game currently has a lengthy list of confirmed wrestlers, with many more on the way. Here, we’ll go through the roster list for the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever.

Recommended reading:

Confirmed roster so far

A Wrestler knees his opponent in the face.

So far, the roster is slim, but considering the game is still in development, it’s not too alarming to see an unfinished list of wrestlers at this stage.

Below is the confirmed list of wrestlers that’ll appear in the game.

  • Chris Jericho
  • Kenny Omega
  • Hikaru Shida
  • Matt Jackson
  • Nick Jackson
  • Darby Allin
  • Jungle Boy
  • Nyla Rose
  • Kris Statlander
  • Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
  • CM Punk
  • Jon Moxley
  • “Hangman” Adam Page
  • Jade Cargill
  • Abadon
  • Yuka Sakazaki
  • Adam Cole
  • Paul Wight
  • Thunder Rosa
  • Pentagon
  • Owen Hart
  • Cody Rhodes

Of course, the list will likely grow over time and may even expand after launch. It’s unlikely AEW and THQ Nordic will make this an annualized franchise, so it’s possible Yuke’s will support the game with DLC wrestlers after launch.

This game will mark the first time Owen Hart will appear in a video game since 2004’s Showdown: Legends of Wrestling. It’s also fascinating that Cody Rhodes will be included since he left AEW for WWE earlier in 2022.

Unconfirmed wrestlers

Chris Jericho, Jade Cargill, Jon Moxley, Britt Baker, CM Punk, and Kenny Omega on the cover of AEW: Fight Forever.

Many of the promotion’s top talent has not been confirmed for Fight Forever. While these wrestlers could be announced for the game in the future, you shouldn’t count on all of them being featured.

Recently, it was confirmed that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of the FTR tag team will not be included in the game on day one. Given the tag team’s prominence in the company, this could set a precedent of the game excluding top talent, even wrestlers who might be fan favorites.

Below is a list of top AEW wrestlers who have not been confirmed for Fight Forever.

  • Bryan Danielson
  • Andrade El Idolo
  • Sting
  • Ruby Soho
  • Claudio Castagnoli
  • Swerve Strickland
  • Jeff Hardy
  • Keith Lee
  • Kyle O’Reilly
  • Buddy Matthews
  • Samoa Joe
  • Toni Storm
  • William Regal
  • Dante Martin
  • MJF
  • Eddie Kingston
  • Wardlow
  • Daniel Garcia
  • Matt Hardy
  • Malakai Black
  • Miro
  • Orange Cassidy

It’s highly likely the game will include wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson, Wardlow, and MJF, but at this point, they haven’t been confirmed. Given how so many top wrestlers have yet to be announced for the game, we’re worried Fight Forever will feel empty when it launches. Nonetheless, we look forward to more roster announcements.

Editors' Recommendations

This Dell gaming laptop just got a $519 price cut for Labor Day

Two Dell G15 gaming laptops at a side angle cleaning against each other with a blue background.

‘Wordle’ today, September 6: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#444)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for September 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

The best games like Pokémon

Main character and Familiar from Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch.

Gundam Evolution launches on PC in September, consoles in November

Group of mobile suits in a gunfight in Gundam Evolution.

Metal: Hellsinger headlines Xbox Game Pass’ September lineup

Metal Hellsinger gameplay shooting at demons.

The PS5 is going gray with its new camouflage accessory line

ps5 grey camouflage color accessories camo

TikTok parent company ByteDance reportedly downsizes games division

Person's hand holding a smartphone with TikTok's logo on screen, all in front of a blurred background.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC not coming to last-gen consoles

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty's new character.

Disney Dreamlight Valley sets itself apart from Animal Crossing in 5 key ways

A player walks by Wall-E while heading into a cave in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Alone in the Dark: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

A man shoots a zombie in Alone in the Dark.

Best Buy slashes $400 off these powerful Asus gaming laptops

Asus ROG Strix G15 running Fortnite.

Disney Dreamlight Valley beginner’s guide: 10 tips to get started

Donald Duck walks through a town in Disney Dreamlight Valley,