A wrestling video game is only as good as its roster, and that rings true for the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever. This game is still in development under Japanese studio Yuke’s, so its roster isn’t finalized yet. The promotion itself is home to over 130 wrestlers, but don’t expect them all to make an appearance in Fight Forever.

Still, the game currently has a lengthy list of confirmed wrestlers, with many more on the way. Here, we’ll go through the roster list for the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever.

Recommended reading:

Confirmed roster so far

So far, the roster is slim, but considering the game is still in development, it’s not too alarming to see an unfinished list of wrestlers at this stage.

Below is the confirmed list of wrestlers that’ll appear in the game.

Chris Jericho

Kenny Omega

Hikaru Shida

Matt Jackson

Nick Jackson

Darby Allin

Jungle Boy

Nyla Rose

Kris Statlander

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

CM Punk

Jon Moxley

“Hangman” Adam Page

Jade Cargill

Abadon

Yuka Sakazaki

Adam Cole

Paul Wight

Thunder Rosa

Pentagon

Owen Hart

Cody Rhodes

Of course, the list will likely grow over time and may even expand after launch. It’s unlikely AEW and THQ Nordic will make this an annualized franchise, so it’s possible Yuke’s will support the game with DLC wrestlers after launch.

This game will mark the first time Owen Hart will appear in a video game since 2004’s Showdown: Legends of Wrestling. It’s also fascinating that Cody Rhodes will be included since he left AEW for WWE earlier in 2022.

Unconfirmed wrestlers

Many of the promotion’s top talent has not been confirmed for Fight Forever. While these wrestlers could be announced for the game in the future, you shouldn’t count on all of them being featured.

Recently, it was confirmed that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of the FTR tag team will not be included in the game on day one. Given the tag team’s prominence in the company, this could set a precedent of the game excluding top talent, even wrestlers who might be fan favorites.

Below is a list of top AEW wrestlers who have not been confirmed for Fight Forever.

Bryan Danielson

Andrade El Idolo

Sting

Ruby Soho

Claudio Castagnoli

Swerve Strickland

Jeff Hardy

Keith Lee

Kyle O’Reilly

Buddy Matthews

Samoa Joe

Toni Storm

William Regal

Dante Martin

MJF

Eddie Kingston

Wardlow

Daniel Garcia

Matt Hardy

Malakai Black

Miro

Orange Cassidy

It’s highly likely the game will include wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson, Wardlow, and MJF, but at this point, they haven’t been confirmed. Given how so many top wrestlers have yet to be announced for the game, we’re worried Fight Forever will feel empty when it launches. Nonetheless, we look forward to more roster announcements.

Editors' Recommendations