The champ is here during Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3. That’s right, WWE superstar and actor John Cena has been added to Epic Games’ battle royale, and it’s become one of the most popular cosmetics in a long time. With the character’s appeal, you’ll likely want to get your hands on it, but how does this work? Can you unlock John Cena by completing challenges, or is the cosmetic tied to the item shop?

Here’s what you need to know about getting your hands on the John Cena skin in Fortnite.

How to get the John Cena skins

To acquire the John Cena cosmetics in Fortnite, you’ll need to shell out your hard-earned V-bucks. Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to earn the skin by completing challenges, so hopefully you’ve got some extra currency lying around. If not, you’ll have to buy some with real money. To get the most expensive bundle, you’ll need 2,000 V-bucks, which is equal to around $14. Be sure to check out the V-bucks store to grab some extra currency if need be.

These are the John Cena bundle options:

John Cena bundle — 2,000 V-bucks

John Cena — Outfit

— Outfit WWE Championship Title — Back Bling

— Back Bling Five Digit Slapper — Harvesting Tool

— Harvesting Tool U Can’t C Me — Emote

This is the main bundle that comes with all four John Cena cosmetics (along with two styles: Ring Gear and Entrance Gear). Buying the bundle does save you 700 V-bucks, so if you plan on purchasing all four items, this bundle is the way to go.

John Cena — 1,500 V-bucks

John Cena — Outfit

— Outfit WWE Championship Title — Back Bling

If you’re looking for the least-expensive option, the regular John Cena outfit will be up your alley. This is available for only 1,500 V-bucks and even comes with Cena’s WWE Championship Back Bling. You’ll miss out on the Five Digit Slapper Harvesting Tool and the U Can’t C Me Emote, but if you’re aiming to save money, this is the way to go.

Five Digit Slapper — 800 V-bucks

Five Digit Slapper — Harvesting Tool

Perhaps you just want the Five Digit Slapper Harvesting Tool. If so, you only need to shell out 800 V-bucks to get your hands on it.

U Can’t See Me — 400 V-bucks

U Can’t C Me — Emote

Likewise, the famous U Can’t C Me Emote is available standalone for 400 V-Bucks.

All of these John Cena cosmetics are available for a limited time, though it hasn’t been confirmed when the cosmetics will leave the Item Shop. Typically, popular skins like this one stick around for at least a week and even reappear in the Item Shop at a later date.

