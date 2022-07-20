How to pre-order FIFA 23: retailers, editions, and bonuses

This might be the last FIFA game we get made by the talented team at EA, which has proven themselves to make one of the best soccer simulation games on the market. FIFA 23 will still be coming out this year after being officially revealed on July 20 with a first look at this impressive-looking title. Fans of the series won’t need to see this trailer to know they will be picking up this game, though. If you already know you like the type of game FIFA has been, then FIFA 23 is a safe bet to invest in.

FIFA 23 will be a historic game, especially if it is the last one before a new development team takes the series going forward, but more importantly because of the cover athletes. Of course, EA will continue making soccer games under the name EA Sports FC, but fans of the league may not make the jump to that new entry that doesn’t bear the FIFA name. To make the most out of your time with FIFA 23 when it comes out, and to celebrate some great athletes, here is how you can pre-order FIFA 23, every edition there is, plus which bonuses they come with.

Where can I pre-order FIFA 23?

FIFA 23, being one of the most popular games of the year, will be sold in any retail store that carries games. Additionally, you can digitally pre-order on both the PlayStation and Xbox stores online through the consoles themselves, all of which are easily selected from the official EA store page for FIFA 23.

Standard Edition

There’s always a standard-type pre-order option, and FIFA 23 is no different. This will cost you the base price for a new game on your console, being $60 if you’re buying the PS4, Xbox One, or PC version and $70 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions. If you have EA Play, those prices are discounted to $54 and $63 respectively. This version of the game will bear Kylian Mbappe as the cover athlete unless you are buying the game in Australia or New Zealand, in which case Sam Kerr will grace the box art. Here’s what you get for pre-ordering this edition:

FUT Team of the Week one Player Item

FUT Kylian Mbappe Loan Item (for five FIFA Ultimate Team Matches)

FUT Ambassador Player Pick (Davies, Son, or Vinicius Jr. for three FUT matches)

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

Pre-order here

Ultimate Edition

For the ultimate fans who like to get heavily invested in the game, specifically in the Ultimate Team mode, the Ultimate Edition will be worth the extra cash. This edition will run you $100 (or $90 if you have EA Play) but will give you both Mpappe and Kerr on a shared cover, which will be the first time a female athlete has been featured on a FIFA cover. Here’s what else you get for grabbing this bundle:

Everything offered in the Standard Edition pre-order

Dual Entitlement (if playing on console)

One Ones to Watch player

Limited Time FIFA World Cup FUT Hero Item

Three days early access

4,600 FIFA Points

Pre-order here

