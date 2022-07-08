Are you ready for Ragnarok? After five years, many delays, and tons of speculation as to whether or not we would even get the game in 2022, God of War Ragnarok has finally gotten a firm release date of November 9, 2022. We’re all itching to rejoin Kratos and Atreus for their next adventure that will dive even deeper into the realm of Norse gods, monsters, and myth. Based on how well-received the initial reboot was in 2018, there are plenty of people out there who are ready to jump in on this game on day one with no hesitation.

While it isn’t likely God of War Ragnarok will be unavailable to anyone who wants it, fans who want to really show their love for the series and show off some exclusive items will want to make sure to pre-order one of the numerous editions of the game. This is perhaps the biggest title launch of 2022, and as such, there are a number of editions ranging in price and content, physical and digital, that the most dedicated fans will be scooping up as soon as they’re available. Here are all the editions of God of War Ragnarok and how you can pre-order them.

Where can I pre-order God of War: Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok is a PlayStation exclusive, with some editions being sold directly through them, while normal editions can be found at any of your standard retailers. Pre-orders will become available on July 15 at 10 a.m ET. No prices have been solidified for these editions yet, but come July 15, we will update them to let you know how much you will need to put down.

God of War: Ragnarok Launch Edition

The Launch Edition is essentially just what they’re calling any basic copy of the game you pre-order, either on PlayStation 4 or PS5. However, you do still get two bonus items for doing so:

Kratos Risen Snow Armor

Atreus Risen Snow Tunic

God of War Ragnarok Standard Edition

The Standard Edition is the same, except it won’t include the extra bonus armor sets from the Launch Edition. Again, you have the choice between the PS4 and PS5 versions here, but PS4 buyers will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for $10.

God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition is where things start to get exciting for anyone looking to get more than just the game. As a note, the armor and upgrades included won’t be available at the start of the game but unlock based on story progression to prevent overpowering players early. Here’s everything you get with this edition:

Either the PS4 or PS5 version of God of War Ragnarok

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarok digital soundtrack

Dark Horse digital mini artbook

Avatar set

A God of War Ragnarok theme for PS4

God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition

One step from the top, the Collector’s Edition is still no joke. This edition is packed with real goodies to show off and display. Here’s everything included:

A Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine box reminiscent of the ones found in God of War, showing the Giant Sorceress Groa

All the digital items from the Digital Deluxe Edition

Printed voucher code for God of War Ragnarok on PS4 and PS5

A steelbook display case (no physical game disk included) with art of a Bear and Wolf

2-inch Vanir Twins Carvings made in the style of Atreus’ wooden toys from the original God of War Collector’s Edition to complete the set

A set of wooden Dwarven dice with the symbol of Yggdrasil on the side

A 16-inch replica of Thor’s hammer Mjolnir from God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition

If you fancy yourself a true fan and are willing to put down some extra cash, nothing but the Jotnar Edition will do. This is the most premium edition that will be available, and everything inside was designed by the team at Sony’s Santa Monica Studio to be worthy of display. Here’s what this treasure trove holds:

All digital items from the Digital Deluxe Edition

A printed voucher code for God of War Ragnarok on PS4 and PS5

The Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine box

7-inch vinyl record that includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary

A Falcon, Bear, and Wolf pin set, representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively

The Legendary Draupnir Ring from Norse Mythology in a red cloth bag

Brok’s dice set that comes in a silver finish with blue details that feature the Huldra Brother’s brand

A Yggdrasil cloth map detailing all of the Nine Realms held in the branches and roots of Yggdrasil

A steelbook display case (again, with no physical disk)

The same Vanir Twins Carvings and Mjolnir replica

