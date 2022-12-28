The Playstation 5 has plenty of improvements over the PS4, but one of the most noticeable changes is the new DualSense controller. Even though it’s the default option, it’s one of our favorite PS5 controllers. But like any other wireless controller, sometimes your DualSense controller will become disconnected from your console.

Whether you’re setting up your PS5 for the first time or troubleshooting controller issues, knowing how to sync your PS5 controller is important. Here’s how to sync a PS5 controller to your console in just a few steps.

How to sync a PS5 DualSense controller

Out of the box, the PS5 comes with one DualSense controller and a USB-C charge cable. To sync the DualSense controller to your PS5, turn on the system and plug the standard USB end of your charge cable into the front or back of the console. Then, plug the other end of the cable — the smaller USB-C end — into the top of the DualSense controller. From there, press the PS button on the controller, located just below the speaker on the face of the DualSense.

If done correctly, the controller should blink for a few moments and then light up on the front, indicating it has been powered on. Eventually, the lights on the controller will turn blue, meaning it has been synced to the system correctly. You’re now free to unplug the cable to use your DualSense wirelessly. Just note that you will need to utilize that cable (or a charging dock) to charge your DualSense controller periodically. Also keep in mind that you may need to update the firmware of your PS5 controller, and the system will prompt you to do so if need be.

Syncing additional controllers to your PS5

The PS5 supports up to four DualSense controllers at once, so you’ll need to know how to sync additional controllers to your new machine if you want to play local multiplayer games. You can utilize the method described above — by using a USB-C cable — but there’s an easier way. Instead, once you’ve got one DualSense paired with your PS5, you can sync other controllers wirelessly. To do so, make sure your additional controllers are turned off. If the light on the controller is on, it means the device is turned on, so hold down the PS button for a few seconds to turn it off.

Then, using the controller that’s already paired, go to Settings > Accessories > General > Bluetooth accessories. At this point, press and hold the PS button and the Create button (the button above the d-pad on the left) simultaneously on the additional controller. Eventually, the device will appear as an Accessory found, so once it does, select it with the first DualSense controller to complete the syncing process. Test out the second controller to ensure it’s paired properly, and you’ll be all set. Repeat this process with your additional PS5 controllers (up to four total).

