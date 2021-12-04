The Sony PlayStation 5 is here, and although it’s an impressive console, it’s not free of issues. No matter if you’re troubleshooting a problem or getting your console ready for sale, our guide on how to reset a PS5 will show you how to restore the console to its factory default settings.

That’s not the only reset option the PS5 offers, however. We’ve split up our instructions into two parts: Step-by-step and in-depth. The step-by-step instructions will get your PS5 reset as fast as possible, but if you want a few more options or if you want to be extra careful during your reset, we recommend reading our in-depth instructions instead. Before you reset your PS5 though, you might want to back up your game date and user settings. Check out our guide on how to use an external drive on your PS5.

How to reset a PS5 step-by-step

There are a few different reset options on PS5 that we’ll cover in detail below. If you just want to wipe your PS5 entirely, you can follow the steps in this section. Note that using this method will erase everything on your console, including user data and saves. If you want to backup your saves first, continue on to our in-depth guide below.

Navigate to the Settings menu (cog icon) Select System software Select Reset options Select Reset your console Select Reset

After a few minutes, your PS5 will automatically reset itself and boot into the standard setup screen. If you’re selling or trading in your console, you can stop here. If you’re resetting for troubleshooting or anything else, proceed through setup as normal.

How to reset a PS5 in-depth

Resetting your PS5 to its factory defaults is simple enough, but there are a few reset options that the console doesn’t explain. We’ve detailed the three reset options below, along with an in-depth look at how to find them.

Step 1: Navigate to System Software

To get started, boot up your PS5 and sign in to your account. Then, go to the Settings menu from the home screen. If you’re in a game, you can find go back to the home screen by pressing and holding the PS button in the center of the DualSense controller.

In the top right corner of the home screen, you’ll see a cog. Navigate there to open the Settings menu, then follow System > System software. You’ll find the PS5 reset options here, but don’t select them yet.

Step 2 (optional): Back up your data

Before selecting Reset Options, select Back Up and Restore. In this menu, you can back up your games, apps, and other data to a USB device before performing the reset. This is especially important if you’re not a PlayStation Plus subscriber, as all of your saves are stored locally on the console.

Even if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, it’s a good idea to perform this step anyway. Not only is it a safety net in case your saves haven’t synced, it will also allow you to automatically restore your games and apps to a PS5 in the future.

To offload your data, you’ll need a USB 3.0 storage device. Our guide to the best external hard drives can help you out there.

Step 3: Choose your reset option

After you’ve finished backing up your data, go back to System software and select Reset Options. The PS5 has three reset options, and short of the Reset Your Console option, the names are nebulous. Here’s what each of the settings do:

Clear learning dictionary : Removes all of the terms you have entered into your PS5. The PS5 uses terms you’ve entered to predict what you might be looking for. This setting resets the console’s stored terms. It does not affect save data, games, apps, or user data.

: Removes all of the terms you have entered into your PS5. The PS5 uses terms you’ve entered to predict what you might be looking for. This setting resets the console’s stored terms. It does not affect save data, games, apps, or user data. Restore default settings: Restores all of the console’s settings to default. This option does not affect save data, games, apps, or user data.

Restores all of the console’s settings to default. This option does not affect save data, games, apps, or user data. Reset your console: Removes everything from your PS5 and fully resets it. Only use this option if you’re selling or trading in your PS5, or if you want to start from scratch.

Select the option that best suits your needs, and you’re set. If you want to perform a factory reset, choose Reset your console. Once again, we recommend backing up your data before proceeding with a factory reset, even if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

