How to join the Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta

If you recently picked up a PlayStation 5 and are looking for games, you'll be happy to know that there are a lot of great deals out there, ranging from the very budget-friendly to only slightly cheaper than the list price. It can be a little bit overwhelming to find something good, especially if you're not in any particular mood for a game and just want to grab something fun and enjoyable. To that end, we've rounded up a list of our favorite PS5 game deals and discounts so that you don't have to. In fact, quite a few of the games appear on our list of best PS5 Games, so you're getting quite a lot of bang for your buck.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- $20, was $50

If you're a fan of Spider-Man, then you should absolutely grab yourself a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales if you haven't played it already. Not only is it one of the best Spider-Man games out there, but it's an absolute blast to play with a much more engrossing story with a deep narrative. The gameplay is also a lot more fun, with the spider-web swinging mechanic being very fluid and one of the best in any Spider-Man game, so it's well worth grabbing if you've always wanted to live the Spider-Man fantasy.