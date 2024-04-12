 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to join the Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta

Jesse Lennox
By
Recommended Videos

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Best PS5 game deals: discounts on the best games of 2023
Ellie pets a giraffe in The Last of Us Part I.

If you recently picked up a PlayStation 5 and are looking for games, you'll be happy to know that there are a lot of great deals out there, ranging from the very budget-friendly to only slightly cheaper than the list price. It can be a little bit overwhelming to find something good, especially if you're not in any particular mood for a game and just want to grab something fun and enjoyable. To that end, we've rounded up a list of our favorite PS5 game deals and discounts so that you don't have to. In fact, quite a few of the games appear on our list of best PS5 Games, so you're getting quite a lot of bang for your buck.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- $20, was $50

If you're a fan of Spider-Man, then you should absolutely grab yourself a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales if you haven't played it already. Not only is it one of the best Spider-Man games out there, but it's an absolute blast to play with a much more engrossing story with a deep narrative. The gameplay is also a lot more fun, with the spider-web swinging mechanic being very fluid and one of the best in any Spider-Man game, so it's well worth grabbing if you've always wanted to live the Spider-Man fantasy.

Read more
Best PlayStation deals: PS5, controllers, headsets on sale
PS5 and DualSense art.

Next-gen gaming has delivered on expectations, with the Sony PlayStation 5 offering some serious gaming capabilities. Its popularity has made it difficult to find Sony PlayStation 5 deals, and this seems to be the case whether you’re shopping for the PlayStation 5 console itself or games and accessories. We’ve managed to track down some PlayStation 5 deals, and we’ve included them below. It’s also a bit of a deal simply to find a Sony PlayStation 5 in stock, and we’ve managed to do so. We’ve include those links as well, so reading onward you’ll find what we consider to be the best Sony PlayStation 5 deals on the internet right now.
Sony PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle — $450, was $600

If you’re looking to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 console with a game to get you going, try this bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This console features the PlayStation 5’s slim design, yet still has 1TB of solid state storage built in. It also comes with one DualSense Wireless Controller, and of course, a digital voucher for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Read more
This PS5 bundle is more than $100 off in Amazon’s Big Spring sale
A PS5 sits on a table.

The Amazon Big Spring sale has one of the best PlayStation deals we’ve seen in a little while. Hit the button below and you can buy a PlayStation 5 with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for just $449 thereby saving $111 off the regular price of $560. This is the latest slim model so there’s nothing to lose here. If you haven’t yet enjoyed the fun that a PlayStation 5 brings, check it out now with this awesome deal. Bear in mind that the deal will be ending pretty soon.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle
The latest PlayStation 5 has built on the success of the previous model. It’s incredibly fast with fantastic optimization. Play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and you’ll be impressed at how you can instantaneously fast travel around New York City in a moment of time. Other games like Horizon Forbidden West also demonstrate how seamless the experience is.

Read more